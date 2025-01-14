Fuel inefficiency
Fuel efficiency standards influence the decisions of manufacturers and motorists. What happens if Trump weakens them? Plus, wildfire technology and AI stocks.
From satellites to AI, tech has a role to play in battling blazes
Kate Dargan Marquis of the Moore Foundation discusses spurring research and development to keep up with the growing impact of wildfires.
When disasters like the California wildfires strike, what options do property loan borrowers have?
It's often in the interest of lenders themselves to work with borrowers and provide options for repaying the loans.
'Magnificent Seven' AI stocks make up a huge part of the S&P 500
Over the last two years, stock prices of a few huge American tech firms have soared, now accounting for over a third of the value of the S&P 500.
What are the CAFE standards, the fuel efficiency regulations Trump may target?
These regulations have changed a lot since the 1970s. Each president has tinkered with them.
In pricey Western towns, employers truck in workers' homes from factories
Wyoming Game and Fish stretched state dollars in a costly market by renting factory-constructed homes to staff.
