Fuel inefficiency
Jan 13, 2025

Fuel inefficiency

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Fuel efficiency standards influence the decisions of manufacturers and motorists. What happens if Trump weakens them? Plus, wildfire technology and AI stocks.

Segments From this episode

Los Angeles Wildfires

From satellites to AI, tech has a role to play in battling blazes

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jan 13, 2025
Kate Dargan Marquis of the Moore Foundation discusses spurring research and development to keep up with the growing impact of wildfires.
Firefighters work to contain the Palisades Fire in Los Angeles County.
Ali Matin/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

When disasters like the California wildfires strike, what options do property loan borrowers have?

by Justin Ho
Jan 13, 2025
It's often in the interest of lenders themselves to work with borrowers and provide options for repaying the loans.
In the aftermath of natural disasters, insurance premiums often rise. For homeowners, that can make it hard to keep up with mortgage payments.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
'Magnificent Seven' AI stocks make up a huge part of the S&P 500

by Matt Levin
Jan 13, 2025
Over the last two years, stock prices of a few huge American tech firms have soared, now accounting for over a third of the value of the S&P 500.
Unlike the dot-com firms of the early 2000s, the Magnificent Seven are actually making gobs of cash.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
Trump's Second Term

What are the CAFE standards, the fuel efficiency regulations Trump may target?

by Henry Epp
Jan 13, 2025
These regulations have changed a lot since the 1970s. Each president has tinkered with them.
According to the EPA, average fuel economy across all vehicles in 2023 was 27 miles per gallon — more than double what it was in 1975.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
In pricey Western towns, employers truck in workers' homes from factories

by Hanna Merzbach
Jan 13, 2025
Wyoming Game and Fish stretched state dollars in a costly market by renting factory-constructed homes to staff.
A crane drops off part of a modular home south of Jackson, Wyoming, part of a program to provide affordable housing to state employees.
Loren Woodin/Wyoming Game and Fish
Music from the episode

C.R.E.A.M Wu-Tang Clan
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Oh Devil Electric Guest
Dim Moss of Aura
Sundress Butcher Brown

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

