O Fraser fir
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
We visit Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Plus, old-school restaurants and the Arctic tundra.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Minimum wages will rise in more states and cities in 2025
The $7.25 federal minimum wage has not changed for more than 15 years, but state and local increases have proved popular with voters.
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming
Despite hiccups with a boxing match, the ad revenue a live football double bill would bring is one of the reasons it's worth the gamble.
Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina struggle through a challenging season
Farmers and scientists are concerned Hurricane Helene floodwaters may have spread a deadly fungus to the region's beloved Fraser firs.
For millennia, the Arctic absorbed more carbon than it emitted. That's changed.
The region is warming much faster than the rest of the planet and releasing greenhouse gases from its thawing soil. Umair Irfan of Vox explains.
Old-school restaurants bank on nostalgia to keep holiday diners coming back
Many family-owned eateries are built on tradition. This time of year, they host tradition-seeking regulars coming in for holiday get-togethers.
Music from the episode
"Aminals" Baths
"Just a Memory" Dirty Art Club
"Lost Girl Noelle (Deltarune)" GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
"Esperar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"Wavelengths" Mocky
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer