O Fraser fir
Dec 24, 2024

O Fraser fir

Laura Hackett/Blue Ridge Public Radio
We visit Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina hit hard by Hurricane Helene. Plus, old-school restaurants and the Arctic tundra.

Segments From this episode

Minimum wages will rise in more states and cities in 2025

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 24, 2024
The $7.25 federal minimum wage has not changed for more than 15 years, but state and local increases have proved popular with voters.
Twenty states still follow the federal minimum wage, which has been stuck at $7.25 since July 2009. Above, Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders speaks at a news conference in 2023.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
Netflix bets big on Christmas NFL streaming

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 24, 2024
Despite hiccups with a boxing match, the ad revenue a live football double bill would bring is one of the reasons it's worth the gamble.
One reason Netflix is dipping its toe into streaming live sports? Advertising dollars. The vast majority of most-watched broadcast television programs in 2023 were NFL games.
Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images
Christmas tree farmers in North Carolina struggle through a challenging season

by Laura Hackett
Dec 24, 2024
Farmers and scientists are concerned Hurricane Helene floodwaters may have spread a deadly fungus to the region's beloved Fraser firs.
Dee Clark examines a Fraser fir — prized for its shape, smell and the way it holds its needles — at his farm in Pineola, North Carolina. He estimates his losses from Helene are about $3 million.
Laura Hackett/Blue Ridge Public Radio
A Warmer World

For millennia, the Arctic absorbed more carbon than it emitted. That's changed.

by Amy Scott and Maria Hollenhorst
Dec 24, 2024
The region is warming much faster than the rest of the planet and releasing greenhouse gases from its thawing soil. Umair Irfan of Vox explains.
As the Arctic warms, it is releasing greenhouses gases from its thawing soil and becoming more accessible to oil and gas extraction.
Maxim Marmur/AFP via Getty Images
Old-school restaurants bank on nostalgia to keep holiday diners coming back

by Corinne Ruff
Dec 24, 2024
Many family-owned eateries are built on tradition. This time of year, they host tradition-seeking regulars coming in for holiday get-togethers.
The deli business at Monte Carlo triples just ahead of Christmas Eve as regulars stock up on staples like sausage and roast beef.
Corinne Ruff
Music from the episode

"Aminals" Baths
"Just a Memory" Dirty Art Club
"Lost Girl Noelle (Deltarune)" GlitchxCity, DJ Cutman
"Esperar Pra Ver" Poolside, Fatnotronic
"Wavelengths" Mocky

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

