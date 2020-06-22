Race and EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyThe Internet is Everything

Forget the rally — TikTok and K-pop fans will cost Trump money
Jun 22, 2020

They gave the Trump campaign a whole lot of bad data, which is expensive to clean up. Plus: drive-ins across the pond, racist film classics and "Diversity, Inc." 

COVID-19

Do employers need to keep track of sick workers?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 22, 2020
Like so many things about the coronavirus, it depends.
A server wearing protective gear at work in a Maryland restaurant.
Sarah Silbiger/Getty Images
Race and Economy

Companies are saying they'll diversify, but will they follow through?

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jun 22, 2020
Many companies are committing to diversifying the workforce. But if previous efforts have failed, will this time be different?
Kenneth Frazier, leader of pharmaceutical giant Merck & Co., is one of the few Black CEOs running a Fortune 500 company.
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
Race and Economy

Some old films will come with a racism warning, but is it too little, too late?

by Jasmine Garsd
Jun 22, 2020
In the last few weeks, several historic films have come under increased scrutiny.
Rhett Butler (Clark Gable) kisses the hand of a tearful Scarlett O'Hara (Vivien Leigh) in "Gone With the Wind."
Hulton Archive/Getty Images
COVID-19

As Europe emerges from lockdown, drive-in movies spring up

by Stephen Beard
Jun 22, 2020
Social distancing rules revive interest in an old American form of entertainment.
"Grease" is screened at a drive-in movie in Belfast, Northern Ireland, on June 13.
Charles McQuillan/Getty Images
Music from the episode

It Hurts (아파) [Slow] 2NE1
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Respiration Black Star, Common
Chosen Blood Orange
Chief Rocka Lords Of The Underground

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer