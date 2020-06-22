Jun 22, 2020
Forget the rally — TikTok and K-pop fans will cost Trump money
They gave the Trump campaign a whole lot of bad data, which is expensive to clean up. Plus: drive-ins across the pond, racist film classics and "Diversity, Inc."
Stories From this episode
Do employers need to keep track of sick workers?
Like so many things about the coronavirus, it depends.
Companies are saying they'll diversify, but will they follow through?
Many companies are committing to diversifying the workforce. But if previous efforts have failed, will this time be different?
Some old films will come with a racism warning, but is it too little, too late?
In the last few weeks, several historic films have come under increased scrutiny.
As Europe emerges from lockdown, drive-in movies spring up
Social distancing rules revive interest in an old American form of entertainment.
Music from the episode
It Hurts (아파) [Slow] 2NE1
Social Insecurity Oddisee
Suga Suga Baby Bash, Frankie J
Respiration Black Star, Common
Chosen Blood Orange
Chief Rocka Lords Of The Underground
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer