For restaurants, fall 2021 brings with it a strong sense of deja vu
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Plus: GDP growth, retail spending in China and energy grid problems in Texas.
Music from the episode
Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Circles Post Malone
Joy And Pain - Remastered Maze, Frankie Beverly
Lay Low Gallway Flex
Relight - Instrumental Hemai
I'm a Rock Jitwam
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer