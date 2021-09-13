Million BazillionBack to BusinessI've Always Wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
For restaurants, fall 2021 brings with it a strong sense of deja vu
Sep 13, 2021

For restaurants, fall 2021 brings with it a strong sense of deja vu

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: GDP growth, retail spending in China and energy grid problems in Texas.

Music from the episode

Beat Goes On Pete Rock
Circles Post Malone
Joy And Pain - Remastered Maze, Frankie Beverly
Lay Low Gallway Flex
Relight - Instrumental Hemai
I'm a Rock Jitwam

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:13 PM PDT
21:57
4:10 PM PDT
27:48
2:09 PM PDT
1:50
7:37 AM PDT
7:35
2:31 AM PDT
12:21
Aug 26, 2021
34:03
Aug 20, 2021
41:07
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Construction industry still hammered by supply chain issues
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
COVID & Unemployment
Unemployment rate for Black workers going the wrong way as benefits expire
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
School cafeterias are looking for workers, too
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide
COVID & Unemployment
Federal pandemic unemployment benefits expire nationwide