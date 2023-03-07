Million BazillionTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseAdventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...

For companies, it could come down to people versus profits
Mar 7, 2023

For companies, it could come down to people versus profits

Andre Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Businesses can prevent layoffs by accepting lower profit margins, but will they? Plus, survey fatigue is impacting key economic indicators.

Segments From this episode

A "partial reversal" of progress

That's not what folks on Capitol Hill — or the markets, for that matter — wanted to hear. But that's what Fed Chair Jerome Powell had to say about the headway being made in the fight against inflation. We'll discuss.
Can we tame inflation without hurting workers?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 7, 2023
Theoretically, yes.
One route to avoiding layoffs? "If businesses accept lower profit margins," said Wells Fargo economist Sarah House.
Andrew Caballero-Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 7, 2023
About 2.2 million more people are retired than the Federal Reserve had expected.
Fear of contracting COVID-19 in their workplaces led some older adults to retire sooner than planned. Higher property values and bigger investment accounts helped others make the transition.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
The impact of survey fatigue on key economic indicators

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Mar 7, 2023
Response rates to The Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS report are continuing to waver according to Bloomberg reporter, Reade Pickert.
Survey fatigue is impacting response rates to important economic data surveys.
Michael Cohen/Getty Images
The Biden administration wants more competition in the seed industry

by Savannah Maher
Mar 7, 2023
Just four companies control more than 60% of the global market.
An estimated 60% of global seed sales are controlled by just four companies.
Maja Hitij/Getty Images
"We are explicitly for members of the lesbian community": Inside Los Angeles' first lesbian bar in years

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Mar 7, 2023
Last month, Mara Herbkersman and Emily Biealgus opened The Ruby Fruit, a restaurant and wine bar.
Mara Herbkersman, left, and Emily Bielagus at The Ruby Fruit.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

