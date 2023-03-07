For companies, it could come down to people versus profits
Businesses can prevent layoffs by accepting lower profit margins, but will they? Plus, survey fatigue is impacting key economic indicators.
Segments From this episode
A "partial reversal" of progress
That's not what folks on Capitol Hill — or the markets, for that matter — wanted to hear. But that's what Fed Chair Jerome Powell had to say about the headway being made in the fight against inflation. We'll discuss.
Can we tame inflation without hurting workers?
Theoretically, yes.
Pandemic-era retirements have left a gap in the labor force
About 2.2 million more people are retired than the Federal Reserve had expected.
The impact of survey fatigue on key economic indicators
Response rates to The Bureau of Labor Statistics' JOLTS report are continuing to waver according to Bloomberg reporter, Reade Pickert.
The Biden administration wants more competition in the seed industry
Just four companies control more than 60% of the global market.
"We are explicitly for members of the lesbian community": Inside Los Angeles' first lesbian bar in years
Last month, Mara Herbkersman and Emily Biealgus opened The Ruby Fruit, a restaurant and wine bar.
