Footwear will likely still be “Made in China”
Past efforts to move shoe manufacturing to Vietnam or Cambodia didn't go so great. Plus, cheaper solar panels and falling copper prices.
Segments From this episode
So far, 2-year Treasury yields show slowdown fears beating inflation fears
High tariffs could spur inflation and hold back employment, pulling the Federal Reserve in different directions on interest rates.
Why some U.S. brands find it tough to shift manufacturing outside of China
Shoemaking has been shifting to countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, but China is still a leading footwear manufacturer.
The Numbers
Europe's carmakers already caught in crossfire of trade war
Companies may have to shift more production to the U.S. or sales to other countries. Coordination among partners, though, may be difficult.
What falling copper prices mean for the global economy
Copper prices rose rapidly a few weeks ago, ahead of further tariff announcements. But the metal ended up on a short list of goods exempted from import taxes.
California solar plant is riding into the sunset, thanks to cheaper PV panels
Concentrated solar power was one of several technologies that showed promise. Ivanpah's main buyer is pulling out to save customers money.
Music from the episode
Green Eyes Arlo Parks
Day/Night Mothlight
Sleep The Dandy Warhols
Food for Clouds Brian Jamestown Massacre
Lower the Heavans The Donkeys
Wicked Game Chris Isaak
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer