Footwear will likely still be “Made in China”
Apr 7, 2025

Footwear will likely still be "Made in China"

Charles Zhang/Marketplace
Past efforts to move shoe manufacturing to Vietnam or Cambodia didn't go so great. Plus, cheaper solar panels and falling copper prices.

So far, 2-year Treasury yields show slowdown fears beating inflation fears

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Apr 7, 2025
High tariffs could spur inflation and hold back employment, pulling the Federal Reserve in different directions on interest rates.
Yields on two-year Treasuries have dropped as investors expect a weakening economy. Above, Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

Why some U.S. brands find it tough to shift manufacturing outside of China

by Jennifer Pak
Apr 7, 2025
Shoemaking has been shifting to countries like Vietnam, Cambodia and Indonesia, but China is still a leading footwear manufacturer.
Despite efforts to transition shoe manufacturing to other countries, China continues to dominate the detail-intensive craft.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
The Numbers

by Kai Ryssdal
Europe's carmakers already caught in crossfire of trade war

by Henry Epp
Apr 7, 2025
Companies may have to shift more production to the U.S. or sales to other countries. Coordination among partners, though, may be difficult.
If President Trump's tariffs remain in place, EU carmakers may elect to sell their vehicles in other countries.
Dan Kitwood/Getty Images
What falling copper prices mean for the global economy

by Savannah Peters
Apr 7, 2025
Copper prices rose rapidly a few weeks ago, ahead of further tariff announcements. But the metal ended up on a short list of goods exempted from import taxes.
Demand for copper, both the actual metal and copper futures, usually portends healthy economic growth.
Raul Bravo/AFP via Getty Images
California solar plant is riding into the sunset, thanks to cheaper PV panels

by Caleigh Wells
Apr 7, 2025
Concentrated solar power was one of several technologies that showed promise. Ivanpah's main buyer is pulling out to save customers money.
Ivanpah, the concentrated solar power facility in the Mojave Desert, is shutting down in early 2026.
Cliff Ho/Department of Energy
