Temporarily UnavailableBrains and LossesHow We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
It’s Giving Tuesday! When we raise $100k, another $100k is unlocked GIVE NOW
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Food banks are being squeezed by inflation too
Nov 30, 2021

Food banks are being squeezed by inflation too

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
We'll also hear about holiday shopping successes for buy now, pay later companies and why ramping up coal production is easier said than done.

Segments From this episode

Dented by the delta variant, consumer confidence now confronts omicron

by Justin Ho
Nov 30, 2021
Confidence ticked down in November, but so far, each wave of COVID seems to have less of an impact on how consumers feel.
Shoppers stroll in a Houston mall on Black Friday. Though consumer confidence may dip if the omicron variant spreads, higher vaccination rates and a strong job market may help.
Brandon Bell via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Buy now, pay later services are flourishing

by Kristin Schwab
Nov 30, 2021
Millennials are opting for plans that allow them to spread payments without accruing debt or interest.
Younger shoppers have changing attitudes about programs that allow them to spread out the payments of purchases.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Corner Office

Substack CEO Chris Best does not want to tell you what to read

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 30, 2021
“We're going to give you the tools to make this decision for yourself,” the newsletter startup co-founder says.
Substack, the email newsletter platform, recently reached 1 million paid subscribers.
Tero Vesalainen via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Coal prices are high as stockpiles hit new lows

by Andy Uhler
Nov 30, 2021
Coal producers are reluctant to ramp up production because it takes a lot of money. And who knows how long demand will last?
A labor shortage is, in part, limiting a ramp up in coal production.
George Frey/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Food banks feel pinch of inflation

by Savannah Maher
Nov 30, 2021
The nonprofits faced higher demand through the pandemic. Now, with food costs rising, their resources are stretched even further.
Inflation and supply chain issues are hitting food banks hard and limiting the aid they're able to distribute.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The U.K. aspires to become the "Qatar of hydrogen"

by Stephen Beard
Nov 30, 2021
British prime minister Boris Johnson pledges to turn the U.K. into a leading producer of carbon-free hydrogen to cash in on a global boom.
Building an electrolyzer, the machine splits hydrogen from oxygen creating what some regard as the "dream, green fuel."
Courtesy of ITM Power
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

The Spirit Blossoms All Over the Land Onra
Wavelengths Mocky
Day 45 Ta-ku
Otomo Bonobo, O'Flynn
Sin Rumbo Panoptica Orchestra
TV Queen Wild Nothing

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:34 PM PST
37:44
4:07 PM PST
27:10
1:38 PM PST
1:50
7:32 AM PST
8:16
Nov 30, 2021
8:38
Nov 25, 2021
25:04
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
After a record year, philanthropy has a lot to live up to in 2021
After a record year, philanthropy has a lot to live up to in 2021
As the population ages, the costs of dementia will climb, report finds
As the population ages, the costs of dementia will climb, report finds
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down. Do founders make good executives?
Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey steps down. Do founders make good executives?
How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?
COVID-19
How will the coronavirus omicron variant affect the economy?