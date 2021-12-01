Food banks are being squeezed by inflation too
We'll also hear about holiday shopping successes for buy now, pay later companies and why ramping up coal production is easier said than done.
Segments From this episode
Dented by the delta variant, consumer confidence now confronts omicron
Confidence ticked down in November, but so far, each wave of COVID seems to have less of an impact on how consumers feel.
Buy now, pay later services are flourishing
Millennials are opting for plans that allow them to spread payments without accruing debt or interest.
Substack CEO Chris Best does not want to tell you what to read
“We're going to give you the tools to make this decision for yourself,” the newsletter startup co-founder says.
Coal prices are high as stockpiles hit new lows
Coal producers are reluctant to ramp up production because it takes a lot of money. And who knows how long demand will last?
Food banks feel pinch of inflation
The nonprofits faced higher demand through the pandemic. Now, with food costs rising, their resources are stretched even further.
The U.K. aspires to become the "Qatar of hydrogen"
British prime minister Boris Johnson pledges to turn the U.K. into a leading producer of carbon-free hydrogen to cash in on a global boom.
