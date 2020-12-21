How We SurviveCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Finally, some relief (probably)
Dec 21, 2020

Finally, some relief (probably)

On today's show: the impact of the coming relief money. Plus, when teachers should get the coronavirus vaccine.

What the Fed will and won't be allowed to do

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about what power the Federal Reserve will have in future crises.
Race and Economy

This lender wants young people to see the opportunity on the Pine Ridge Reservation

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Dec 21, 2020
On the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, the woman running the sole business loan lender has a message: There's opportunity on the reservation.
A 2001 photo of the Wounded Knee cemetary and memorial, located in Badlands National Park on the Pine Ridge Reservation.
Francis Temman/AFP via Getty
COVID-19

With congressional support, what are the prospects for movie theaters?

by Marielle Segarra
Dec 21, 2020
Ticket sales have been dismal this year, and studios are delaying their releases.
A sparse crowd waits for the show to start at a movie theater in Las Vegas. Attendance has been way down in 2020.
Ethan Miller/Getty Images
Workplace Culture

Teachers move near the front of the line for vaccine

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Dec 21, 2020
It's up to states to decide if teachers qualify as frontline essential workers, given that they're able to work remotely.
A teacher helps her first-grade student during in-person class at an elementary school in Stamford, Connecticut, in September.
John Moore/Getty Images
COVID-19

A freight time to be in shipping

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Dec 21, 2020
In recent months, freight rates have been skyrocketing.
A truck carrying a cargo shipping container drives across a bridge in the Port of Long Beach on Dec. 14, 2020.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Cypress Tycho
Kölsch, Kippe, Lederjacke Veedel Kaztro
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Ceremony Anchorsong
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
Teachers move near the front of the line for vaccine
Workplace Culture
Teachers move near the front of the line for vaccine