Dec 21, 2020
Finally, some relief (probably)
On today's show: the impact of the coming relief money. Plus, when teachers should get the coronavirus vaccine.
What the Fed will and won't be allowed to do
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks with the New York Times’ Jeanna Smialek about what power the Federal Reserve will have in future crises.
This lender wants young people to see the opportunity on the Pine Ridge Reservation
On the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, the woman running the sole business loan lender has a message: There's opportunity on the reservation.
With congressional support, what are the prospects for movie theaters?
Ticket sales have been dismal this year, and studios are delaying their releases.
Teachers move near the front of the line for vaccine
It's up to states to decide if teachers qualify as frontline essential workers, given that they're able to work remotely.
A freight time to be in shipping
In recent months, freight rates have been skyrocketing.
Becoming a Tree Richard Houghten
Cypress Tycho
Kölsch, Kippe, Lederjacke Veedel Kaztro
Hate It Or Love It The Game, 50 Cent
Ceremony Anchorsong
Don't Sweat The Technique Eric B. & Rakim
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
