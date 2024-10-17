Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Feeling meh about the economy and anxious about the election
Oct 17, 2024

Feeling meh about the economy and anxious about the election

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Win McNamee/Getty Images
Some consumers are planning to spend less and save more in the run-up to the election, a survey says. Plus, capacity utilization and independent grocers.

Segments From this episode

Election 2024

Despite their feelings about the economy, consumers keep on spending

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 17, 2024
September retail sales excluding vehicles and gasoline were up 0.7%. But consumers report uncertainty about the election and how it will impact the economy.
There is a big contradiction in this continued retail spending rally.
Jim Watson/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

What is capacity utilization, and how is it relevant?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 17, 2024
The extent to which industries make use of their production capacity has a bearing on inflation.
The U.S. economy's average capacity utilization rate was 77.5% for September.
Matt McClain/The Washington Post via Getty Images
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Oil markets are in "backwardation" — we'll explain

by Elizabeth Trovall
Oct 17, 2024
Geopolitical conflict is interfering with crude oil futures, causing oil prices to be lower in the future than they are today.
Under normal conditions, oil futures are generally higher than what oil prices are today, because there are extra costs associated with storing and carrying commodities.
J. David Ake/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The demand for resale is huge. Why are online secondhand clothing platforms struggling?

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Oct 17, 2024
For clothing resale sites like Poshmark, ThreadUp or Depop, "it's really hard to overcome the math not working," says Amanda Mull of Bloomberg.
U.S. shoppers, especially those under 40, have an appetite for vintage and used clothing, yet online selling platforms haven't found a way to turn consistent profits.
Matt Cardy/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

These independent grocers are also struggling with high food prices

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 17, 2024
In the five years that Sam Newell and her husband have run Fruit Fair in Chicopee, Massachusetts, they haven't had a profitable year.
Sam Newell and her husband bought Fruit Fair grocery store in Chicopee, Massachusetts, in 2019.
Courtesy Sam Newell
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Glowing Light Richard Houghten
Jealousy Abstract Orchestra, Slum Village
Mesa Redonda Hermanos Gutierrez
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band
Blank Space Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:55 PM PDT
28:04
2:55 PM PDT
11:23
10:00 AM PDT
32:53
7:41 AM PDT
10:16
3:08 AM PDT
14:24
Oct 16, 2024
27:10
Oct 15, 2024
30:17
What you should know about applying for disaster assistance and unemployment benefits after a hurricane
What you should know about applying for disaster assistance and unemployment benefits after a hurricane
Nationwide IV fluid shortage following Helene leads to postponed surgeries
Nationwide IV fluid shortage following Helene leads to postponed surgeries
Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits
Most seniors who are eligible for SNAP aren't getting benefits
Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?
Why have mortgage interest rates been rising since the Fed cut rates in September?