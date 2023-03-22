The Fed’s stress testing is put to the test
The Federal Reserve tests big banks to see how they'd respond to economic crises. Could the SVB debacle change that?
Segments From this episode
Another day, another rate hike
Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal provides context for today's decision by the Federal Reserve to increase its key interest rate a quarter-point.
Stress tests aim to reveal banks' weaknesses. More banks will probably have to run them.
But the probes can't uncover every problem before trouble erupts.
The job market is hot. But who's hiring?
The sectors hit hardest during the pandemic, including hospitality and retail, are coming back.
Reverse stock splits explained through a battle against bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond is seeking a reverse split, a sign that a company is not confident that its stock will rise on its own, one expert says.
Moderna will charge around $130 for its COVID vaccine — and Congress isn't too happy
But the pharma company promised that individuals won't pay the full amount.
The clock's striking midnight on some federal pandemic relief loans for small businesses
Businesses that received some federal pandemic loans could defer paying for two years, meaning most are coming due this year.
The lessons that bank runs teach
We hear from Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, about how she's thinking about banking in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Music from the episode
Get By Talib Kweli
Star Walkin' Lil Nas X
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Ego Beyonce
Thank U Alanis Morissette
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
Still In Love It's Butter
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer