The Fed’s stress testing is put to the test
Mar 22, 2023

The Fed's stress testing is put to the test

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The Federal Reserve tests big banks to see how they'd respond to economic crises. Could the SVB debacle change that?

Segments From this episode

Another day, another rate hike

Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal provides context for today's decision by the Federal Reserve to increase its key interest rate a quarter-point.
Banks in Turmoil

Stress tests aim to reveal banks' weaknesses. More banks will probably have to run them.

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 22, 2023
But the probes can't uncover every problem before trouble erupts.
The Federal Reserve may have to modify its stress tests to account for the changing sources of stress on banks.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
The job market is hot. But who's hiring?

by Samantha Fields
Mar 22, 2023
The sectors hit hardest during the pandemic, including hospitality and retail, are coming back.
Even if they're not the most well-paying gigs, people are still taking jobs in the restaurant industry.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
Reverse stock splits explained through a battle against bankruptcy

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 22, 2023
Bed Bath & Beyond is seeking a reverse split, a sign that a company is not confident that its stock will rise on its own, one expert says.
If Bed Bath & Beyond's stock falls under a dollar for an extended time, it risks delisting from Nasdaq.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Moderna will charge around $130 for its COVID vaccine — and Congress isn't too happy

by Kimberly Adams
Mar 22, 2023
But the pharma company promised that individuals won't pay the full amount.
Moderna CEO Stephane Bancel listens to Sen. Bernie Sanders during a committee hearing on the price of COVID vaccines.
Stefani Reynolds/AFP via Getty Images
The clock's striking midnight on some federal pandemic relief loans for small businesses

by Justin Ho
Mar 22, 2023
Businesses that received some federal pandemic loans could defer paying for two years, meaning most are coming due this year.
A small business owner fills out an online form for pandemic financial aid. Payments for the Economic Injury Disaster Loan program are due this year.
Eric Baradat/AFP via Getty Images
The lessons that bank runs teach

We hear from Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flowers, about how she's thinking about banking in the wake of the Silicon Valley Bank collapse.
Music from the episode

Get By Talib Kweli
Star Walkin' Lil Nas X
The Death of Us Theo Katzman
Ego Beyonce
Thank U Alanis Morissette
Don't Start Now Dua Lipa
Still In Love It's Butter

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

