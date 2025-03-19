Tricks of the TradeCOVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

Fed takes “wait and see” approach with tariffs
Mar 19, 2025

Fed takes “wait and see” approach with tariffs

Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
What might static rates mean for you, the consumer? Plus, a legal expert tells us why she hopes the Supreme Court won't restrict Fed independence.

Segments From this episode

Fed keeps rates as is, signals two cuts later this year

by Kai Ryssdal and Sofia Terenzio

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal explains the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision, announced today by Chair Jerome Powell, and provides context on the direction of the U.S. economy.

Listen Now
Investors grow more wary of corporate bonds as spread increases

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 19, 2025
As the gap between returns on government bonds versus corporate bonds mounts, investors are growing more cautious.
The good news is that the moves in corporate bond spreads so far have been small by historical standards.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
Interest rates could be static for a while, Fed signals

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 19, 2025
And that will impact businesses, the housing market and consumers.
Prices for U.S. agricultural exports rose in February

by Justin Ho
Mar 19, 2025
Exports of meat, corn and soybeans may grow even more expensive if tariffs take effect.
American soybean farmers have a lot of competition. So if tariffs raise prices on the beans they export, those farmers could lose out to growers from Brazil and Argentina.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
Trade War 2.0

A Buffalo small business owner awaits clarity on Canadian tariffs

by Maria Hollenhorst
Mar 19, 2025
Though some proposed tariffs on Canadian imports have been delayed, business owners near the border are preparing for cost increases
A few of Put a Plant On It’s plant decorations.
Brandon Watson/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monae
Electric Relaxation A Tribe Called Quest
La Jolla Greyboy, Harold Todd
Empire State of Mind Alicia Keys, Jay-Z

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

