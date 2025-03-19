Fed takes “wait and see” approach with tariffs
What might static rates mean for you, the consumer? Plus, a legal expert tells us why she hopes the Supreme Court won't restrict Fed independence.
Fed keeps rates as is, signals two cuts later this year
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal explains the latest Federal Reserve interest rate decision, announced today by Chair Jerome Powell, and provides context on the direction of the U.S. economy.
Investors grow more wary of corporate bonds as spread increases
As the gap between returns on government bonds versus corporate bonds mounts, investors are growing more cautious.
Interest rates could be static for a while, Fed signals
And that will impact businesses, the housing market and consumers.
Prices for U.S. agricultural exports rose in February
Exports of meat, corn and soybeans may grow even more expensive if tariffs take effect.
A Buffalo small business owner awaits clarity on Canadian tariffs
Though some proposed tariffs on Canadian imports have been delayed, business owners near the border are preparing for cost increases
