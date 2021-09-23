How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery
Sep 23, 2021

The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery

Also: Exhaustion from teaching during COVID, checking in on the Afghan banking sector and a wave of home-schooled kindergarteners.

Segments From this episode

Fed's optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth

by Mitchell Hartman
Sep 23, 2021
But the Federal Reserve's biggest worry may be Congress opting not to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaulting.
A closed retail store on a Manhattan street in July 2019. Though economists are tentatively optimistic, threats of supply chain problems, labor shortages, COVID-19 and inflation still remain.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 23, 2021
The U.S. economy will need to keep improving in order for rates to go up.
The Federal Reserve building is seen on March 2021 in Washington, D.C. The Fed's tapering of bond-buying and upping of interest rates is likely to be a slow, gradual process.
Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images
Evergrande crisis hits China's investors, homebuyers

by Jennifer Pak
Sep 23, 2021
The Chinese property giant Evergrande was known as a risky business operator, but for years investors didn't seem to care — until now.
Evergrande could manage its debt while real estate values climbed, but in many places sales have weakened and regulators have made it harder for developers to borrow.
Charles Zhang/Marketplace
NYC passes new protections for delivery app workers

by Kristin Schwab
Sep 23, 2021
DoorDash opposed the measures, which set standards for delivery distances and minimum payments per order.
Men on food delivery bikes are seen in Brooklyn in March 2020. New York City passed legislation aimed at protecting app-based food delivery workers on Thursday.
Angela Weiss/AFP via Getty Images
Public schools see fewer enrolled kindergartners. Where'd they go?

by Caroline Champlin
Sep 23, 2021
Kindergarten enrollment declined by 10% in Michigan public schools last year, according to a new study. It's not only happening there.
There's been an uptick in kindergarteners taken out of public schools over the past year.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

The "organizational nightmare" of managing a classroom this year

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Sep 23, 2021
According to high school art teacher Megan Anzalone, the number of students quarantining this year makes her job more challenging.
Teaching this year has been “a bit of an organizational nightmare for everybody from the administration all the way down to the kids,” said high school art teacher Megan Anzalone.
Christof Stache/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Change DJ Premier
Kiara Bonobo
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
Komorebi Craft Spells
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

