The Fed is cautiously optimistic on recovery
Also: Exhaustion from teaching during COVID, checking in on the Afghan banking sector and a wave of home-schooled kindergarteners.
Segments From this episode
Fed's optimism about economy is balanced by delta variant and slow job growth
But the Federal Reserve's biggest worry may be Congress opting not to raise the debt ceiling and the U.S. defaulting.
With a road map to higher interest rates, the Fed starts with baby steps
The U.S. economy will need to keep improving in order for rates to go up.
Evergrande crisis hits China's investors, homebuyers
The Chinese property giant Evergrande was known as a risky business operator, but for years investors didn't seem to care — until now.
NYC passes new protections for delivery app workers
DoorDash opposed the measures, which set standards for delivery distances and minimum payments per order.
Public schools see fewer enrolled kindergartners. Where'd they go?
Kindergarten enrollment declined by 10% in Michigan public schools last year, according to a new study. It's not only happening there.
The "organizational nightmare" of managing a classroom this year
According to high school art teacher Megan Anzalone, the number of students quarantining this year makes her job more challenging.
Music from the episode
Change DJ Premier
Kiara Bonobo
6000 Ft. Bonobo, Totally Enormous Extinct Dinosaurs
I'd Rather Be with You Bootsy Collins
Komorebi Craft Spells
Habits (Stay High) Tove Lo
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer