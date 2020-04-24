COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditUnited States of Work

Face masks become a lifeline for retailers
Apr 24, 2020

Face masks become a lifeline for retailers

Plus: that Congressional Budget Office report about how bad things will get, what happens when bodegas close down and love in the time of coronavirus.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Thanks to COVID-19, there's a new category in retail: the cloth face mask

by Marielle Segarra
Apr 24, 2020
The cloth face mask has become a chance to make a fashion statement.
Cloth face masks have become a chance to make a fashion statement in the time of COVID-19.
Jens Schlueter/Getty Images
COVID-19

Car shoppers are waiting, but still want to buy in 2020

by Jack Stewart
Apr 24, 2020
Researchers are trying to figure out what impact COVID-19 will have on auto purchases.
A Tesla dealership in New York. The electric vehicle maker will report quarterly results next week.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

In some NY communities hard hit by COVID-19, bodegas are lifelines

by Jasmine Garsd
Apr 24, 2020
Some neighborhoods depend on them as main suppliers of essential goods. Hundreds have had to close because of the coronavirus.
One of hundreds of bodegas in New York City closed by COVID-19.
Photo courtesy Francisco Marte
Music from the episode

No Helmet Up Indianola RJD2
Someone Great LCD Soundsystem
Lovely You Monster Rally
Redbone Childish Gambino
Undercover Sad Puppy

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
