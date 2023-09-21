Settling the BillUAW StrikeI've Always Wondered ...How We Survive

Loading...

0:00
0% played
💙 We need 2,000 donors this fall to stay on track. Count me in! ✔
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Existing home sales fall in August
Sep 21, 2023

Existing home sales fall in August

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
Stocks fall; existing home sales are down more than 15 percent over the last year; leading economic indicators fall; unemployment claims drop.

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

1:56 PM PDT
1:41
8:07 AM PDT
1:05
6:46 AM PDT
8:15
3:15 AM PDT
8:22
3:00 AM PDT
1:38
Sep 20, 2023
16:04
Sep 20, 2023
20:12
Which student loan relief plan makes the most sense for you?
Which student loan relief plan makes the most sense for you?
Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back
Amazon desperately seeks seasonal workers while other retailers hold back
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
Shelf Life
Facial recognition startup Clearview AI could change privacy as we know it
How to name your AI so humans will like it
How to name your AI so humans will like it

Let’s do the numbers together. 💙 

Here’s a number – 2,000. That’s how many donors we need this fall to stay on track. Can we count on you? 

Count me in! ✔