Here’s a number – 2,000. That’s how many donors we need this fall to stay on track. Can we count on you?
Existing home sales fall in August
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Stocks fall; existing home sales are down more than 15 percent over the last year; leading economic indicators fall; unemployment claims drop.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer