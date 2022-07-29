The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Evictions climb to pre-pandemic levels
Jul 29, 2022

Evictions climb to pre-pandemic levels

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Less than a year after the nationwide eviction moratorium ended, evictions have reached pre-pandemic levels. Plus, a Finnish sand battery could hold the key to renewable energy storage.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the Inflation Reduction Act and what the most recent sets of data tell us about the state of the economy.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

How inflation is impacting salary negotiations

by Matt Levin
Jul 29, 2022
Employees have leverage, for now, and rising prices provide a rational justification for requesting a raise.
Inflation can be an objective metric to use when asking for a raise.
MarioGuti/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 29, 2022
At the University of Utah, students can live with alumni. One California school is using a parking garage as a stopgap.
A lack of affordable housing can be a barrier to attending college, so schools are trying to find alternatives.
Sean Rayford/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Jul 29, 2022
"The long-term goal has to just be structurally changing this untenable housing system that we have," said Carl Gershenson, the project director at Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.
Because many young people, racial minorities and those with lower incomes rent their housing, they're disproportionately affected evictions. 
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Could the sand battery make renewable energy more dependable?

by Stephen Beard
Jul 29, 2022
A start-up in Finland unveils the world’s first commercial heat storage system using sand to solve the problem of the variability of solar and wind power.
The sand battery at Kankaanpaa in southwest Finland.
Courtesy Polar Night Energy
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:27 PM PDT
19:07
4:02 PM PDT
27:23
1:41 PM PDT
1:50
7:20 AM PDT
7:22
2:07 AM PDT
6:51
Jul 7, 2022
30:13
Jul 26, 2022
25:42
Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students
Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students
The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation
The promise and compromise of Senate Democrats' climate change legislation
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
Why is there a real estate crisis unfolding in China?
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium