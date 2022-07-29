Evictions climb to pre-pandemic levels
Less than a year after the nationwide eviction moratorium ended, evictions have reached pre-pandemic levels. Plus, a Finnish sand battery could hold the key to renewable energy storage.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Ana Swanson at the New York Times and Sudeep Reddy at Politico about the Inflation Reduction Act and what the most recent sets of data tell us about the state of the economy.
How inflation is impacting salary negotiations
Employees have leverage, for now, and rising prices provide a rational justification for requesting a raise.
Colleges get creative to solve housing insecurity among students
At the University of Utah, students can live with alumni. One California school is using a parking garage as a stopgap.
Eviction filings hit pre-pandemic levels a year after the end of the moratorium
"The long-term goal has to just be structurally changing this untenable housing system that we have," said Carl Gershenson, the project director at Princeton University’s Eviction Lab.
Could the sand battery make renewable energy more dependable?
A start-up in Finland unveils the world’s first commercial heat storage system using sand to solve the problem of the variability of solar and wind power.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer