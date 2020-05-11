COVID-19Economic Anxiety Index®Make Me Smart DailyEcon Extra CreditCheck Your Balance ™️

Even when stores reopen, will anyone go?
May 11, 2020

Even when stores reopen, will anyone go?

Plus: 78% of the people who lost their jobs last month were temporarily laid off. Should they feel optimistic about going back to their original jobs?

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Stores and restaurants are reopening, but should you go back?

by Marielle Segarra
May 11, 2020
An informal Twitter survey shows that safety concerns stirred by the pandemic are keeping people away.
A waitress wearing gloves and a mask carries food at a Tennessee restaurant on April 27. Tennessee was one of the first states to reopen restaurants.
Jason Kempin/Getty Images
COVID-19

Fighting housing insecurity, one video conference at a time

by Amy Scott
May 11, 2020
A 40-year-old program for low-income Atlantans goes virtual.
Lawyers and judges are working remotely during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID-19

How many furloughed workers will return to their jobs? Many are optimistic

by Kristin Schwab
May 11, 2020
The longer you're laid off, the more likely it is to become permament.
A temporarily closed restaurant in Chicago. Eateries and tourism may lag some other industries in reopening.
Scott Olson/Getty Images
COVID-19

USDA announces food distribution program, but will it help farmers?

by Jasmine Garsd
May 11, 2020
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will begin distributing $1.2 billion in surplus food to communities across the country.
A food bank worker distributes goods. A Marketplace-Edison poll found that 44% of Americans over 18 fear being unable to afford food.
Bruce Bennett/Getty Images
COVID-19

Why is it so hard for the government to buy PPE?

by Andie Corban and Kai Ryssdal
May 11, 2020
ProPublica's David McSwane said brokers are trying to profit off of unprecedented demand for face masks.
Workers produce face masks at the Thai Hospital Product Co. factory in Bangkok.
Jonathan Klein/Getty Images
COVID-19

This flower company survived Mother’s Day, but the future remains uncertain

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
May 11, 2020
“If there’s a recession on the horizon, we’re all just going to be at the mercy of what that looks like,” said Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flowers.
For companies like Farmgirl Flowers, the second weekend in May is one of the most important of the year.
Boris Horvat/AFP via Getty Images
