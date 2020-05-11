May 11, 2020
Even when stores reopen, will anyone go?
Plus: 78% of the people who lost their jobs last month were temporarily laid off. Should they feel optimistic about going back to their original jobs?
Stories From this episode
Stores and restaurants are reopening, but should you go back?
An informal Twitter survey shows that safety concerns stirred by the pandemic are keeping people away.
Fighting housing insecurity, one video conference at a time
A 40-year-old program for low-income Atlantans goes virtual.
How many furloughed workers will return to their jobs? Many are optimistic
The longer you're laid off, the more likely it is to become permament.
USDA announces food distribution program, but will it help farmers?
The Farmers to Families Food Box Program will begin distributing $1.2 billion in surplus food to communities across the country.
Why is it so hard for the government to buy PPE?
ProPublica's David McSwane said brokers are trying to profit off of unprecedented demand for face masks.
This flower company survived Mother’s Day, but the future remains uncertain
“If there’s a recession on the horizon, we’re all just going to be at the mercy of what that looks like,” said Christina Stembel, CEO of Farmgirl Flowers.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer