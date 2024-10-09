Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
We fell short of our Fall Fundraiser goal of 2,500 donations. Help us catch up ⏩ Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Evaluating the damage
Oct 9, 2024

Evaluating the damage

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Saul Martinez/Getty Images
A severe hurricane season puts risk models to the test. Plus, Boeing workers' union wants pensions back in the contract.

Segments From this episode

Why insurance companies and homeowners need better hurricane modeling

by Amy Scott
Oct 9, 2024
More frequent severe storms mean there are, unfortunately, more opportunities to learn how to better estimate economic damage.
Two people survey damage to their home after Hurricane Helene made landfall in Horseshoe Beach, Florida, last month. It may soon be difficult to differentiate damage from Helene and Hurricane Milton, expected to make landfall late Wednesday.
Chandan Khanna/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Corporate bonds have been having a banner year

by Justin Ho
Oct 9, 2024
As government bond yields have fallen, corporate bonds have attracted more investors. The cash may boost private-sector spending.
Corporate bonds are attracting more investor interest as yields on government debt slide.
Johannes Eisele/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why are mortgage rates going up again?

by Samantha Fields
Oct 9, 2024
It's all about expectations. Mortgage rates fell in anticipation of the Fed cutting interest rates. But then came the strong September jobs report.
That strong jobs report last week likely helped push mortgage rates back up.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Why pensions are part of labor discussions again

by Caleigh Wells
Oct 9, 2024
Last year, just 15% of workers had access to pension plans. Now, unionized workers like the ones at Boeing are negotiating to get them back.
Members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Worker Union District 751 voted to go on strike back in July. Pensions have become a sticking point in contract negotiations.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 9, 2024
Though it's in a reliably red state, Omaha may make a big difference in November. Down-ballot and state proposals also draw funds nationwide.
The district around Omaha, Nebraska, could be pivotal in the Electoral College this year. Democratic residents see themselves as living in a blue outpost, illustrated on lawn signs.
Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
My Economy

In a time of uncertainty, this businessman says sales of his trailers have slowed down

by Sarah Leeson
Oct 9, 2024
Mike Woglom of Cargo Trailer Sales in Pennsylvania sells equipment that's widely needed but often unnoticed.
Trailers like those Mike Woglom sells play an underappreciated role in the U.S. economy.
Marianne Todd/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"6000 ft" Bonobo, Totally Extinct Dinosaurs
"Natural Green" Blazo
"It Starts with Bongos" Kid Spatula
"Chameleon" Emancipator, 9 Theory
"The Execution of All Things" Rilo Kiley

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:54 PM PDT
13:29
3:52 PM PDT
30:06
7:10 AM PDT
8:55
Oct 9, 2024
8:19
Oct 9, 2024
30:21
Oct 8, 2024
4:08
Oct 4, 2024
17:10
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
A Warmer World
As weather disasters intensify, state and local governments are footing more of the recovery bill
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Waffle House, a natural disaster bellwether, closes Florida locations ahead of Hurricane Milton
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote