Evaluating the damage
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
A severe hurricane season puts risk models to the test. Plus, Boeing workers' union wants pensions back in the contract.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Why insurance companies and homeowners need better hurricane modeling
More frequent severe storms mean there are, unfortunately, more opportunities to learn how to better estimate economic damage.
Corporate bonds have been having a banner year
As government bond yields have fallen, corporate bonds have attracted more investors. The cash may boost private-sector spending.
Why are mortgage rates going up again?
It's all about expectations. Mortgage rates fell in anticipation of the Fed cutting interest rates. But then came the strong September jobs report.
Why pensions are part of labor discussions again
Last year, just 15% of workers had access to pension plans. Now, unionized workers like the ones at Boeing are negotiating to get them back.
Presidential campaigns are spending big to win a single electoral vote
Though it's in a reliably red state, Omaha may make a big difference in November. Down-ballot and state proposals also draw funds nationwide.
In a time of uncertainty, this businessman says sales of his trailers have slowed down
Mike Woglom of Cargo Trailer Sales in Pennsylvania sells equipment that's widely needed but often unnoticed.
Music from the episode
"6000 ft" Bonobo, Totally Extinct Dinosaurs
"Natural Green" Blazo
"It Starts with Bongos" Kid Spatula
"Chameleon" Emancipator, 9 Theory
"The Execution of All Things" Rilo Kiley
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer