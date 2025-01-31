Trump's Second TermThe Age of WorkLos Angeles WildfiresI've Always Wondered ...

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Employers pay up for health care too
Jan 31, 2025

Employers pay up for health care too

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Employers spent a lot on employee health insurance last year — benefit costs outpaced inflation by 4 to 5%. Plus, a zero-carbon port and incarcerated firefighters.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about economic uncertainty, the latest GDP headline numbers, inflation and more.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care

by Matt Levin
Jan 31, 2025
Both benefits and wages outpaced inflation in 2024, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Prescription drugs contributed to the rise in costs for employer benefit plans.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

How ports are working to reduce — or even eliminate — carbon emissions

by Justin Ho
Jan 31, 2025
The transportation sector accounts for a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. One port is trying to eliminate emissions entirely within the coming decade.
The Port of Hueneme plans to reach zero carbon emissions by the end of the decade.
Al Seib/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 31, 2025
But two of them have started nonprofits to help others navigate the process.
The Forestry and Fire Recruitment Program works with incarcerated people working in California's fire camps to get trained and employed in firefighting after they're released.
Courtesy Blue Chalk Media
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Claw game shop owner opens second location within a year of her first

by Sofia Terenzio

“It wasn’t as smooth sailing as I had hoped, but it still turned out really well,” said Le-An Than, co-owner of Crane Games in Aurora and now Thorton, Colorado.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Music from the episode

Satellite STRFKR
Fourty Days Billy Brooks
Cruise Astronautica
Golden Milky Chance

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:47 PM PST
28:01
8:10 AM PST
7:00
3:10 AM PST
13:40
Jan 30, 2025
10:52
Jan 27, 2025
20:03
Nov 19, 2024
32:24
Oct 24, 2024
36:20
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
The Age of Work
In Tennessee county, an aging population means business opportunity
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
More Americans will be able to file their tax return directly online with the IRS this year
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
Make Me Smart
From Burning Questions: Is the future insurable?
LA blazes cause rents to soar
Los Angeles Wildfires
LA blazes cause rents to soar