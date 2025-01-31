Employers pay up for health care too
Employers spent a lot on employee health insurance last year — benefit costs outpaced inflation by 4 to 5%. Plus, a zero-carbon port and incarcerated firefighters.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal speaks to Courtenay Brown at Axios and Kate Davidson at Bloomberg about economic uncertainty, the latest GDP headline numbers, inflation and more.
Employee benefit costs notch healthy gains, led by health care
Both benefits and wages outpaced inflation in 2024, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics.
How ports are working to reduce — or even eliminate — carbon emissions
The transportation sector accounts for a third of all greenhouse gas emissions. One port is trying to eliminate emissions entirely within the coming decade.
For California's formerly incarcerated firefighters, finding a full-time job requires time and money
But two of them have started nonprofits to help others navigate the process.
Claw game shop owner opens second location within a year of her first
“It wasn’t as smooth sailing as I had hoped, but it still turned out really well,” said Le-An Than, co-owner of Crane Games in Aurora and now Thorton, Colorado.
