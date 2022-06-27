Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

ABOUT SHOW
Employers are adding abortion travel benefits, but many workers are still left out
Jun 27, 2022

Employers are adding abortion travel benefits, but many workers are still left out

Though the list of employers offering to cover expenses for abortion care is growing, it's unlikely to reach many looking to access abortions.

Segments From this episode

Abortion travel benefit unlikely to reach many low-wage workers

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jun 27, 2022
Disney, Dick's Sporting Goods and Meta are among the latest companies to add the benefit in the wake of the SCOTUS decision.
Protesters outside the Supreme Court on June 26. Following the overturning of Roe v. Wade, some companies are offering to cover abortion costs for employees, benefits often out of reach for many seeking the procedure.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Central bankers' group sees a "narrow path" to rein in inflation and maintain growth

by Mitchell Hartman
Jun 27, 2022
It's largely about preventing “inflationary psychology” from becoming entrenched, the Bank for International Settlements said.
The Bank for International Settlements warned that “inflationary psychology” could become entrenched and self-reinforcing. But the effort to douse inflation comes with risk of its own.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
As Russia defaults on its foreign debt, sanctions blitz batters economy

by Savannah Maher
Jun 27, 2022
Russia is feeling the impact of Western economic curbs, leading to product shortages and manufacturing slowdowns.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, takes a meeting. Experts don't see Russia's default as a serious blow to its economy, but sanctions are also causing product shortages and manufacturing slowdowns.
Mikhail Metzel/Sputnik/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

Rumors of the death of the American mall may have been greatly exaggerated

by Amy Scott and Richard Cunningham
Jun 27, 2022
In a new book, design critic Alexandra Lange describes how design played a major role in the shopping mall’s successes and failures.
Older malls that are dead or dying may offer communities and cities the chance to rethink the use of public space.
H. Armstrong Roberts/Retrofile via Getty Images
Who will buy Cadillac's $300,000 EV?

by Matt Levin
Jun 27, 2022
The limited-edition, electric Celestiq is expected to carry a very, very high-end price tag. It might help Cadillac refresh its image.
Cadillac could become a rival to Telsa in the high-end electric vehicle market.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
