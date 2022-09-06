Electric slide: How the energy crisis in Europe could affect everything
Plus, power grid worries in California and sports gambling fears ahead of the NFL season.
Segments From this episode
High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business
A reported $1.5 trillion is tied up as collateral on energy markets. That's making it hard for energy companies to operate.
Hybrid work adds strain to power grids during heat wave
The lights and the AC are on in offices and living rooms, challenging energy systems amid record temperatures.
Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?
As California accelerates EV adoption, the heat wave is a reminder that the grid powers air conditioning and other ways to deal with climate change.
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies
Workers may not be the biggest beneficiaries of the work opportunity tax credit, says ProPublica investigative reporter Emily Corwin.
Should Russians be allowed to vacation in Europe while the Kremlin wages war on Ukraine?
The EU is to make it tougher for Russians to holiday in Europe as a sanction against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. But why not a total ban?
Tax revenue vs. temptation: Legalized online sports betting creates a dilemma for problem gamblers
Where mobile betting is legal, it accounts for 90% of all wagers, one expert says. Do the pros outweigh the cons?
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer