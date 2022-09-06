Economic PulseThe ScoreMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Electric slide: How the energy crisis in Europe could affect everything
Sep 6, 2022

Electric slide: How the energy crisis in Europe could affect everything

Plus, power grid worries in California and sports gambling fears ahead of the NFL season.

High energy prices could threaten European utilities' ability to keep doing business

by Samantha Fields
Sep 6, 2022
A reported $1.5 trillion is tied up as collateral on energy markets. That's making it hard for energy companies to operate.
Natural gas prices in Europe rose swiftly over the weekend following the announcement that Russia's state energy company Gazprom will not resume pumping natural gas through the Nord Stream pipeline. Above, a natural gas storage facility in Austria.
Alexandra Beier/Getty Images
Hybrid work adds strain to power grids during heat wave

by Matt Levin
Sep 6, 2022
The lights and the AC are on in offices and living rooms, challenging energy systems amid record temperatures.
California's electric grid operator has asked residents to save power by shutting off their air conditioning in the late afternoon and evening during the ongoing heat wave.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
A Warmer World

Will the electric grid be able to power EVs — and everything else?

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Sep 6, 2022
As California accelerates EV adoption, the heat wave is a reminder that the grid powers air conditioning and other ways to deal with climate change.
If all cars in California were electric, the state would need to produce around 50% more electricity, according to one estimate. Above, a driver charges his vehicle in Monterey Park.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
How a tax credit to boost minority hiring became a gift to temp agencies

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
Sep 6, 2022
Workers may not be the biggest beneficiaries of the work opportunity tax credit, says ProPublica investigative reporter Emily Corwin.
A woman waits for a job at a temporary employment agency in North Dakota. ProPublica's Emily Corwin discusses the work opportunity tax credit's benefits for temp agencies and the persistent lack of solutions for workers.
Robyn Beck/AFP via Getty Images
Should Russians be allowed to vacation in Europe while the Kremlin wages war on Ukraine?

by Stephen Beard
Sep 6, 2022
The EU is to make it tougher for Russians to holiday in Europe as a sanction against the Kremlin’s invasion of Ukraine. But why not a total ban?
Finland is among the five European Union member countries pushing for a blanket ban on travel visas for Russian citizens. Above, travelers at Finland's Helsinki Airport in August.
Alessandro Rampazzo/AFP via Getty Images
Tax revenue vs. temptation: Legalized online sports betting creates a dilemma for problem gamblers

by Andy Uhler
Sep 6, 2022
Where mobile betting is legal, it accounts for 90% of all wagers, one expert says. Do the pros outweigh the cons?
“Americans have always bet on sports," says John Holden of Oklahoma State University.
Roslan Rahman/AFP via Getty Images
