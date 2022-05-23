Russia-Ukraine WarEconomic PulseMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Economists are predicting slower economic growth. That may be a good thing.
May 23, 2022

May 23, 2022

Slower growth could help ease inflationary but risk recession. Plus, there are few plans to build oil refineries despite high profit margins.

Segments From this episode

Would a slower rate of economic growth stop rising inflation?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
May 23, 2022
Economists downgrading their economic forecasts may help "vanquish this inflation monster," argues Axios correspondent Neil Irwin.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
While trade policy could tame inflation, it's no silver bullet

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
May 23, 2022
Tariffs won't go away altogether. Some reduction could impact prices, but not immediately.
If the U.S. lifted all tariffs on Chinese imports, overall inflation could fall by about a percentage point, by one estimate.
cbarnesphotography/Getty Images
U.S. oil refiners' margins smash records, but few plan to build more plants

by Andy Uhler
May 23, 2022
"Crack spreads" are higher than ever. But investors aren't interested in dumping money into fossil fuel expansion.
A "COVID hangover" is keeping the price of gas high, one expert says.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
COVID-19

Cities in China not under lockdown still feel the pain

by Jennifer Pak
May 23, 2022
Dozens of cities are under lockdown or COVID-19 restrictions, and that is affecting businesses across China.
COVID-19 restrictions in China make it hard to attract new overseas investment and foreign talent, a member of the European Union chamber of commerce in China says.
Hu Chengwei/Getty Images
European Central Bank likely to end its negative interest rate experiment

by Lily Jamali
May 23, 2022
Until the ECB became the first major central bank to try it, making interest rates negative seemed like defying economic gravity.
When the European Central Bank first pushed negative interest rates in 2014, it helped push the value of the euro lower and make European goods more attractive to foreign buyers.
Daniel Roland/AFP via Getty Images
TikTok classes might be the next big thing in education

by Kai Ryssdal and Anais Amin
May 23, 2022
"One of the students in the class was making, you know, up to $6,000 to $7,000 a month from her TikTok videos," says Bloomberg report Claire Ballentine.
Loic Venance/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

