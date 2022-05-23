Economists are predicting slower economic growth. That may be a good thing.
Slower growth could help ease inflationary but risk recession. Plus, there are few plans to build oil refineries despite high profit margins.
Would a slower rate of economic growth stop rising inflation?
Economists downgrading their economic forecasts may help "vanquish this inflation monster," argues Axios correspondent Neil Irwin.
While trade policy could tame inflation, it's no silver bullet
Tariffs won't go away altogether. Some reduction could impact prices, but not immediately.
U.S. oil refiners' margins smash records, but few plan to build more plants
"Crack spreads" are higher than ever. But investors aren't interested in dumping money into fossil fuel expansion.
Cities in China not under lockdown still feel the pain
Dozens of cities are under lockdown or COVID-19 restrictions, and that is affecting businesses across China.
European Central Bank likely to end its negative interest rate experiment
Until the ECB became the first major central bank to try it, making interest rates negative seemed like defying economic gravity.
TikTok classes might be the next big thing in education
"One of the students in the class was making, you know, up to $6,000 to $7,000 a month from her TikTok videos," says Bloomberg report Claire Ballentine.
