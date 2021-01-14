I've always wondered ...DisinformationMake Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

Economic recovery: one step forward, several steps back
Jan 14, 2021

Economic recovery: one step forward, several steps back

On today's show: Biden's relief plan is good news, but unemployment remains high and there's a serious risk for increased homelessness.

Segments From this episode

COVID & Unemployment

How much unemployment is there? Depends on your wage bracket.

by Jasmine Garsd
Jan 14, 2021
Industries like hospitality, which tend to be low wage and employ more Black and Latinx workers, have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
People wait at a food-distribution site in New York City. Food insecurity is a painful effect of the "K-shaped recovery."
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession

by Samantha Fields
Jan 14, 2021
COVID-related unemployment could cause about 600,000 people to become homeless over the next three years, according to a report from the Economic Roundtable.
Squares painted on the ground encourage homeless people to social distance at a city-sanctioned encampment in San Francisco.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Speech on the internet: The First Amendment and Section 230 are different

by Kai Ryssdal and Alli Fam
Jan 14, 2021
Private parties can decide whose speech they want to distribute. That's a First Amendment right, not a Section 230 right.
Twitter permanently suspended President Trump's account, citing the risk of further incitement of violence.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
COVID-19

Online market Poshmark rides high on IPO day

by Erika Beras
Jan 14, 2021
Lots of people are turning to their stuff to make money during the pandemic.
Poshmark said its users doubled from 2018 to June 2020.
Poshmark
COVID-19

Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 14, 2021
Three economic historians weigh in.
Trump supporters gather at the U.S. Capitol prior to Wednesday's insurrection. “We have often lost sight of the fact that our biggest and most successful export is not capitalism, but is democracy,” said Kathleen Day, an expert on financial crises.
Oivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
COVID & Unemployment

Chinese businesses take stock a year after their pandemic pivot

by Jennifer Pak
Jan 14, 2021
A tea shop supplier and a brush manufacturer switched to making masks after the lockdown. But the gamble didn't pay off.
Manufacturer Qian Wensheng is stuck with rolls of substandard melt-blown fabric that he cannot use in face masks.
Courtesy of Qian Wensheng
Music from the episode

Think It Over Cissy Houston
Tail Chaser Gitkin
Blank Space Taylor Swift
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Nada Mellah
Stay This Way The Brand New Heavies

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
