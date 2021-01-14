Jan 14, 2021
Economic recovery: one step forward, several steps back
On today's show: Biden's relief plan is good news, but unemployment remains high and there's a serious risk for increased homelessness.
How much unemployment is there? Depends on your wage bracket.
Industries like hospitality, which tend to be low wage and employ more Black and Latinx workers, have been particularly hard hit by the pandemic.
Pandemic could cause twice as much homelessness as the Great Recession
COVID-related unemployment could cause about 600,000 people to become homeless over the next three years, according to a report from the Economic Roundtable.
Speech on the internet: The First Amendment and Section 230 are different
Private parties can decide whose speech they want to distribute. That's a First Amendment right, not a Section 230 right.
Online market Poshmark rides high on IPO day
Lots of people are turning to their stuff to make money during the pandemic.
Why the insurrection at the Capitol was an economically significant moment
Three economic historians weigh in.
Chinese businesses take stock a year after their pandemic pivot
A tea shop supplier and a brush manufacturer switched to making masks after the lockdown. But the gamble didn't pay off.
Music from the episode
Think It Over Cissy Houston
Tail Chaser Gitkin
Blank Space Taylor Swift
A Tune For Jack Lemon Jelly
Nada Mellah
Stay This Way The Brand New Heavies
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer