Don’t touch that AM dial!
Why does Congress want all new cars to have AM radio? Plus, Kai visits a San Diego beach that's become a climate research site for the military.
As Election Day nears, farmers wonder what's ahead with tariffs
Trump’s proposed tariffs would extend to most U.S. trading partners. American agricultural exports are a favorite target for retaliation.
Should cars still have AM radios? Congress might require them.
AM radio's popularity has declined, leading some carmakers to drop the equipment. Broadcasters say their stations are crucial in emergencies.
Nvidia and Sherwin-Williams to enter Dow Jones stock index as Intel, Dow exit
The ins and outs of membership in the 30-company group that represents success across industries and reflects stock market conditions.
Music from the episode
"Comin' Home Baby" Quincy Jones
"Mystik" Tash Sultana
"Radio Ga Ga" Queen
"Outer Sunset" Tycho
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer