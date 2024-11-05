Election 2024How We SurviveOffice PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...My Economy

Don’t touch that AM dial!
Nov 4, 2024

Don't touch that AM dial!

Scott Olson/Getty Images
Why does Congress want all new cars to have AM radio? Plus, Kai visits a San Diego beach that's become a climate research site for the military.

Segments From this episode

As Election Day nears, farmers wonder what's ahead with tariffs

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 4, 2024
Trump’s proposed tariffs would extend to most U.S. trading partners. American agricultural exports are a favorite target for retaliation.
Donald Trump has called for sweeping tariffs in his bid to be reelected president.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
Should cars still have AM radios? Congress might require them.

by Henry Epp
Nov 4, 2024
AM radio's popularity has declined, leading some carmakers to drop the equipment. Broadcasters say their stations are crucial in emergencies.
Ginny McGehee hosts "The Breakfast Table" on WJOY, an AM station that broadcasts in Vermont.
Henry Epp / Marketplace
Nvidia and Sherwin-Williams to enter Dow Jones stock index as Intel, Dow exit

by Stephanie Hughes
Nov 4, 2024
The ins and outs of membership in the 30-company group that represents success across industries and reflects stock market conditions.
An Nvidia display at an expo in Taiwan. The chipmaker will strengthen the DJIA's technology cohort.
AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

"Comin' Home Baby" Quincy Jones
"Mystik" Tash Sultana
"Radio Ga Ga" Queen
"Outer Sunset" Tycho

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

