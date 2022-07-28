The ScoreEconomic PulseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Don’t sound the recession alarms yet
Jul 28, 2022

Don’t sound the recession alarms yet

Yes, GDP fell for the second straight quarter. No, that doesn't necessarily mean we're in a recession. Plus, when point-of-sale tech goes down, businesses are left without backup.

Segments From this episode

GDP dips by 0.9% in second quarter, but consumers are still spending

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 28, 2022
While consumers cut back on goods spending, spending on services jumped.
While consumer spending on goods dropped in the second quarter, services spending jumped.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Painting the big economic picture

"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, about what the GDP doesn't capture about the economy and why that matters.
Senate climate bill includes incentives for new and used EVs

by Samantha Fields
Jul 28, 2022
Demand for clean vehicles is strong in the U.S., but manufacturers are still hampered by supply chain issues.
The new bill would offer tax incentives for electric vehicle purchases to people who make $150,000 or less annually. Above, a Tesla charging station in Pasadena, California.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
New technology helped restaurants through the pandemic. But when it crashes, they're "shafted."

by Justin Ho
Jul 28, 2022
Demand for modern point of sale systems exploded as businesses embraced contactless payment. But some have found reliability problems.
The dollar volume that point-of-sale systems handle for small businesses has been growing 30% annually, according to analyst Lisa Ellis.
David Becker/Getty Images
Most workers who switched jobs earned more, Pew study finds

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 28, 2022
Even when adjusted for inflation, 60% percent of workers who changed jobs earned more in their new roles.  
Pay is a highly visible reason people leave one job for another.
pcess609/Getty Images
When we expect big things from tech, the economy does better, according to new research

by Kai Ryssdal and Sarah Leeson
Jul 28, 2022
There's a link between anticipating future technology and spending decisions in the present, says macroeconomics professor Cristoph Görtz.
News of future technology rollouts can boost spending, new research shows, but some tech events can make people feel poorer.
Simonkr / Getty Images
Music from the episode

Headlines DJ Premier, Westside Gunn, Conway the Machine, Benny The Butcher
Antenna Bonobo
Cheap Sunglasses RAC, Matthew Koma
Hypercolor Goosetaf, anbuu, chromonicci
State of the Art Gotye
Gun Metal Grey The Budos Band

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

