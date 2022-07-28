Don’t sound the recession alarms yet
Yes, GDP fell for the second straight quarter. No, that doesn't necessarily mean we're in a recession. Plus, when point-of-sale tech goes down, businesses are left without backup.
Segments From this episode
GDP dips by 0.9% in second quarter, but consumers are still spending
While consumers cut back on goods spending, spending on services jumped.
Painting the big economic picture
"Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal talks to Wendy Edelberg, director of the Hamilton Project at the Brookings Institution, about what the GDP doesn't capture about the economy and why that matters.
Senate climate bill includes incentives for new and used EVs
Demand for clean vehicles is strong in the U.S., but manufacturers are still hampered by supply chain issues.
New technology helped restaurants through the pandemic. But when it crashes, they're "shafted."
Demand for modern point of sale systems exploded as businesses embraced contactless payment. But some have found reliability problems.
Most workers who switched jobs earned more, Pew study finds
Even when adjusted for inflation, 60% percent of workers who changed jobs earned more in their new roles.
When we expect big things from tech, the economy does better, according to new research
There's a link between anticipating future technology and spending decisions in the present, says macroeconomics professor Cristoph Görtz.
