My Economy"Beanie Mania"I've Always Wondered ...A Warmer World

Loading...

0:00
0% played
🏍️ 🚙 🛥️ Time to upgrade your vehicle? Donate it to Marketplace! Learn how
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Don’t lose sleep over the uptick in producer prices
Aug 11, 2023

Don’t lose sleep over the uptick in producer prices

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Inflation in the services sector helped push up July's producer prices, but the increase is unlikely to last. Then, why scuba diving is booming in landlocked New Mexico.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

What it will take to get people to feel better about the economy? And what even is “Bidenomics” anyway? Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider to discuss and unpack more of this week’s economic news.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning

by Justin Ho
Aug 11, 2023
Services prices helped push up the producer price index in July. But that increase likely isn't a lasting one.
An uptick in stock prices has led to an increase in management fees investment portfolios, which was a big portion of services inflation in July.
Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Guess where more new homes are being built: California or Texas?

by Elizabeth Trovall
Aug 11, 2023
Last year, more new homes were built in Dallas and Houston than in all of California, thanks in part to cheap and plentiful land.
While new construction in California, top, often gets bogged down by red tape, new builds make up more than a third of home inventory in Houston.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images; Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Will demand for oil slow or remain steady in 2024?

by Henry Epp
Aug 11, 2023
The International Energy Agency expects demand to grow, but more slowly than this year. OPEC expects it to stay about the same.
As oil demand grows around the world this year, agencies are divided on next year's demand projections.
Christopher Furlong/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Please explain: Why is New Mexico a hotbed for scuba diving?

by Savannah Maher
Aug 11, 2023
There are three scuba diving schools in a small area of Albuquerque — 12 hours away from the ocean.
A group of Scuba Co. student divers at the Blue Hole in Santa Rosa, New Mexico.
Courtesy Loring Schaible
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Becoming a tree Richard Houghten
Timeless J Dilla`
Redbone Childish Gambino
Flutter Mocky
Any Song ZICO
Can't Let Go, Juno Kishi Bashi

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

3:35 PM PDT
27:15
7:57 AM PDT
8:25
1:36 PM PDT
1:50
3:27 AM PDT
12:00
Aug 8, 2023
30:10
Jul 13, 2023
54:16
May 26, 2023
18:56
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Hip-hop at 50: How did entrepreneurs in the genre get their start?
Rice prices highest in 12 years
Marketplace Morning Report
Rice prices highest in 12 years
What’s your “economic anthem”?
What’s your “economic anthem”?
Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning
Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning