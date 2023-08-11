Don’t lose sleep over the uptick in producer prices
Inflation in the services sector helped push up July's producer prices, but the increase is unlikely to last. Then, why scuba diving is booming in landlocked New Mexico.
The Weekly Wrap
What it will take to get people to feel better about the economy? And what even is “Bidenomics” anyway? Marketplace host Kai Ryssdal is joined by Catherine Rampell of The Washington Post and Linette Lopez at Business Insider to discuss and unpack more of this week’s economic news.
Producer prices rose in July, but that's not all that concerning
Services prices helped push up the producer price index in July. But that increase likely isn't a lasting one.
Guess where more new homes are being built: California or Texas?
Last year, more new homes were built in Dallas and Houston than in all of California, thanks in part to cheap and plentiful land.
Will demand for oil slow or remain steady in 2024?
The International Energy Agency expects demand to grow, but more slowly than this year. OPEC expects it to stay about the same.
Please explain: Why is New Mexico a hotbed for scuba diving?
There are three scuba diving schools in a small area of Albuquerque — 12 hours away from the ocean.
