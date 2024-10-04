Don’t be like Boeing
How can companies preserve the culture of quality manufacturing? Plus, we check in with a customs broker as dockworkers halt their strike.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson from ADP and Jordyn Holman from the New York Times about the jobs report, the current state of the labor market, and American household debt.
Why is there more work for specialty contractors like electricians?
It has to do with building new data centers and retrofitting old office buildings.
What now?
Gretchen Blough, customs broker with Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, shares the next steps after an agreement to end the port strike.
Boeing is a cautionary tale about current American manufacturing
Outsourcing work overseas has led to short-term financial gain in return for longer-term losses, like the ability to both make and innovate.
Wyoming summer camp tackles "brain drain" with nature
A kids camp in the Rockies lives out Wyoming’s vision for teaching the next generation of outdoor leaders and conservationists.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer