Don’t be like Boeing
Oct 4, 2024

Don’t be like Boeing

Jennifer Buchanan/Pool/AFP
How can companies preserve the culture of quality manufacturing? Plus, we check in with a customs broker as dockworkers halt their strike.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Nela Richardson from ADP and Jordyn Holman from the New York Times about the jobs report, the current state of the labor market, and American household debt.

Why is there more work for specialty contractors like electricians?

by Stephanie Hughes
Oct 4, 2024
It has to do with building new data centers and retrofitting old office buildings.
The specialty contractors sector includes electricians, plumbers and painters. Most of the new jobs in the sector are in nonresidential work.
Robert Nickelsberg/Getty Images
What now?

by Sarah Leeson

Gretchen Blough, customs broker with Logistics Plus in Erie, Pennsylvania, shares the next steps after an agreement to end the port strike.

Boeing is a cautionary tale about current American manufacturing

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Oct 4, 2024
Outsourcing work overseas has led to short-term financial gain in return for longer-term losses, like the ability to both make and innovate.
“In Boeing’s case especially, it [outsourcing] ended up more expensive than if it had kind of just stuck with its original culture of manufacturing first," says Jerry Useem, who has written about the company for more than 20 years. Above, Boeing 777s are assembled in its Everett, Washington, facility in 2011.
Stephen Brashear/Getty Images
Wyoming summer camp tackles "brain drain" with nature

by Caitlin Tan
Oct 4, 2024
A kids camp in the Rockies lives out Wyoming’s vision for teaching the next generation of outdoor leaders and conservationists.
Campers tromp around by the beaver pond they are helping restore. Outdoor conservation is a key point for the camp, as its founders hope these kids will learn how to take care of Wyoming’s vast public lands.
Caitlin Tan/Wyoming Public Radio
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

