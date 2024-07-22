Election 2024Jobs IRLMy Analog LifeI've Always Wondered ...

Does the bond market care about Biden’s election exit?
Jul 22, 2024

Does the bond market care about Biden’s election exit?

Spencer Platt/Getty Images
Not really, apparently. Or at least not yet. Plus, what might happen to the president's infrastructure initiatives now that he won't serve a second term.

What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 22, 2024
The market is especially tuned in to whether we will have a divided government after the elections.
If Kamala Harris, left, becomes the Democrats' candidate and discusses her economic policies during the campaign, the bond market may take notice. But many investors don't expect either party to reduce the country's debt.
Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images
When businesses run standardized software, small problems can quickly grow

by Stephanie Hughes
Jul 22, 2024
A flaw in a core piece of popular software can cause widespread problems, as was the case Friday. 
There are legitimate reasons why firms and entire sectors might use the same cybersecurity software.
Getty Images
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds

by Caleigh Wells
Jul 22, 2024
That puts at least 1,100 pieces of critical infrastructure at risk, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
The homes on Broad Beach are wet with ocean spray during a January high tide in Malibu.
Courtesy Michael Quill
Silicon Valley is feeling the AI boom on the ground

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 22, 2024
Real estate prices are getting unreal, thanks to the ripples of Nvidia's success.
San Francisco and much of the Bay Area real estate market are seeing a wave of luxury buying by tech workers who are cashing in their lucrative stock holdings.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What happens to Biden’s industrial policy initiatives now?

by Kai Ryssdal , Heather Long and Maria Hollenhorst
Jul 22, 2024
Companies have made big investments in response to those policies. That’s not easy to roll back, says Heather Long of The Washington Post.
President Joe Biden visits the groundbreaking of a new Intel semiconductor plant in Johnstown, Ohio. It will take decades to see his industrial policies play out.
Andrew Spear/Getty Images
Business investment, part of GDP, reflects the level of optimism

by Daniel Ackerman
Jul 22, 2024
Whether it’s new machines for a factory or better software to manage payments, companies spend because they see opportunities.
Businesses invest in growth because they see opportunities for profit.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Yuce Dag Basinda Altin Gun
Inside Out Spoon
The Widow Unknown Mortal Orchestra
Motherboard Daft Punk
Hundred Fifty Up Satin Jackets

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

