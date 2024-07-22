Does the bond market care about Biden’s election exit?
Not really, apparently. Or at least not yet. Plus, what might happen to the president's infrastructure initiatives now that he won't serve a second term.
What the bond market's telling us, and not telling us, about President Biden's withdrawal
The market is especially tuned in to whether we will have a divided government after the elections.
When businesses run standardized software, small problems can quickly grow
A flaw in a core piece of popular software can cause widespread problems, as was the case Friday.
Rising sea level will affect 2 million in U.S. by 2050, analysis finds
That puts at least 1,100 pieces of critical infrastructure at risk, according to the Union of Concerned Scientists.
Silicon Valley is feeling the AI boom on the ground
Real estate prices are getting unreal, thanks to the ripples of Nvidia's success.
What happens to Biden’s industrial policy initiatives now?
Companies have made big investments in response to those policies. That’s not easy to roll back, says Heather Long of The Washington Post.
Business investment, part of GDP, reflects the level of optimism
Whether it’s new machines for a factory or better software to manage payments, companies spend because they see opportunities.
