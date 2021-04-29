The Uncertain HourI've always wondered ...Econ Extra Credit with David BrancaccioRace and EconomyMake Me Smart Daily

Do we really want to get back to a pre-pandemic economy?
Apr 29, 2021

Do we really want to get back to a pre-pandemic economy?

Also on today's show: a look at the child care industry issues weighing on workers and parents, and how a variable minimum wage could work.

Segments From this episode

Race and Economy

Reparations fund will help Black women build houses — and wealth

by Amy Scott
Apr 29, 2021
A Baltimore church that worked against Black homeownership is now investing in it.
Bryanna Vellines, 28, installs a window frame in an old Baltimore row house.
Amy Scott/Marketplace
Housing is hot, and LA mortgage broker sees no sign of a slowdown

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Apr 29, 2021
Vivian Gueler of Pacific Trust Group says demand for housing in Los Angeles is outpacing supply, thanks largely to low interest rates.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
I've always wondered ...

Could the federal minimum wage vary by the regional cost of living?

by Mitchell Hartman
Apr 29, 2021
A listener writes: "If you make the minimum wage $15/hour, it’s not enough in New York and it’s way too much in Peoria. Would it be possible to tie the minimum wage to the cost of living?"
Many Democrats back a $15 hourly federal minimum wage. That can buy you different things in different parts of the country.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Lush Four Tet
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
