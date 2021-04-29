Apr 29, 2021
Do we really want to get back to a pre-pandemic economy?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Also on today's show: a look at the child care industry issues weighing on workers and parents, and how a variable minimum wage could work.
Segments From this episode
Reparations fund will help Black women build houses — and wealth
A Baltimore church that worked against Black homeownership is now investing in it.
Housing is hot, and LA mortgage broker sees no sign of a slowdown
Vivian Gueler of Pacific Trust Group says demand for housing in Los Angeles is outpacing supply, thanks largely to low interest rates.
Could the federal minimum wage vary by the regional cost of living?
A listener writes: "If you make the minimum wage $15/hour, it’s not enough in New York and it’s way too much in Peoria. Would it be possible to tie the minimum wage to the cost of living?"
Music from the episode
Lush Four Tet
You Got Me The Roots, Tariq Trotter, Erykah Badu, Eve
The World Is Ours Funky DL
Cuffed Nick Hakim
Preservation Wu-Tang Clan, Del The Funky Homosapien, Aesop Rock
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer