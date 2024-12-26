Adventures in HousingI've Always Wondered ...My EconomyTrump's Second Term

Divide the company and conquer
Dec 26, 2024

Divide the company and conquer

Kevin Carter/Getty Images
Why do big companies break their businesses into separate entities? Plus, helmet innovation and property tax hikes.

Segments From this episode

How much can Americans spend? Check the money supply.

by Justin Ho
Dec 26, 2024
M1 and M2 figure into consumption and inflation and can be used as a policy lever by the Federal Reserve.
The M2 hit almost $21.5 trillion last month, as reported by the Federal Reserve. Above, Fed Chair Jerome Powell.
Alex Wong/Getty Images
Despite a GOP-controlled Congress, tax reform might still be an uphill battle

by Kimberly Adams and Sarah Leeson
Dec 26, 2024
Between campaign promises and concerns about the deficit, updating the tax code in 2025 will be no easy feat.
Provisions in the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, signed during President Donald Trump's first term, will expire at the end of 2025 if Congress doesn't act.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Corporations are riding a trend: spinning off units into public companies

by Henry Epp
Dec 26, 2024
Parts of companies can be worth more on their own. Spinoffs are happening in quickly changing industries, like cable TV and package delivery.
Earlier this year, General Electric broke its corporation into three separate companies. Above, banners for two GE spinoffs at the New York Stock Exchange.
Timothy A. Clary/AFP via Getty Images
Sharp property tax increases shock residents of south suburban Chicago

by Adora Namigadde
Dec 26, 2024
The sudden rise in property taxes in Chicago’s south suburbs is due in part to commercial disinvestment and a shrinking tax base, experts say.
Glynis James-Watson a resident of Harvey poses for a portrait in front of her home on Nov. 11. James-Watson’s property values and taxes went up dramatically, so she is currently adjusting her dreams of travel in order to pay the bills.
Manuel Martinez/WBEZ
Soon, we'll be chatting about a new buzzword: "agentic AI"

by Matt Levin
Dec 26, 2024
Companies are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence agents to perform some of the complex tasks once assigned to humans.
Techies anticipate artificial intelligence agents that perform ever more complex, multistep operations.
Just Super/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Chicago Falcon The Budos Band
Tinseltown Swimming in Blood Destroyer
Adventure Monster rally
All the Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Busy Earnin' Jungle

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

