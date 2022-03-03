Divesting from Russia is easier said than done
You knew it was coming ... and it's almost here
One thing that's pretty certain? An interest rate increase of .25%. Something a little more hazy? The economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
International companies exiting Russia face logistical challenges
ExxonMobil has a 30% stake in the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-1. Divesting may be time-consuming and expensive.
How does isolating Russia affect global aviation?
"We have gone backward probably about 30 years in a blink of an eye," says Jon Ostrower, editor of aviation industry website The Air Current.
Move to "right-sizing" changes commercial real estate landscape in San Francisco
The hybrid office could reshape the city's economy.
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
Brent crude rose above $113 a barrel Wednesday — the highest level in eight years.
Rising wheat prices stoke fears for countries importing from Russia and Ukraine
More than a quarter of the world's wheat exports come from Ukraine and Russia. Disruptions will affect the Middle East and North Africa most.
Russia is trying to prop up the ruble ... but it's not working
The ruble is a free-floating currency whose value tracks supply and demand. But sanctions have demolished demand and wrecked the market.
