Russia-Ukraine WarQuitting TimeI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Divesting from Russia is easier said than done
Mar 2, 2022

Divesting from Russia is easier said than done

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Divesting from Russia is going to cost billions and take time ... and probably won't change Putin's mind. Plus: Fed chief Powell confirms an interest rate hike.

Segments From this episode

You knew it was coming ... and it's almost here

One thing that's pretty certain? An interest rate increase of .25%. Something a little more hazy? The economic impact of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Listen Now
Share Now on:

International companies exiting Russia face logistical challenges

by Amy Scott
Mar 2, 2022
ExxonMobil has a 30% stake in the Russian oil and gas project Sakhalin-1. Divesting may be time-consuming and expensive.
For ExxonMobil, divesting from Russia might be difficult.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE

How does isolating Russia affect global aviation?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Mar 2, 2022
"We have gone backward probably about 30 years in a blink of an eye," says Jon Ostrower, editor of aviation industry website The Air Current.
"Global aviation relies on two fundamental pillars that cannot be ignored: peace and stability," says Jon Ostrower of The Air Current.
Jason Redmond/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Move to "right-sizing" changes commercial real estate landscape in San Francisco

by Matt Levin
Mar 2, 2022
The hybrid office could reshape the city's economy.
San Francisco's downtown is grappling with a shift from catering to its 9-to-5 crowd, a substantial part of which will be permanently hybrid.
DianeBentleyRaymond/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports

by Samantha Fields
Mar 2, 2022
Brent crude rose above $113 a barrel Wednesday — the highest level in eight years.
Though oil prices have reached the highest levels in eight years, OPEC+ is choosing not to ramp up production.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Rising wheat prices stoke fears for countries importing from Russia and Ukraine

by Savannah Maher
Mar 2, 2022
More than a quarter of the world's wheat exports come from Ukraine and Russia. Disruptions will affect the Middle East and North Africa most.
The Middle East and North Africa stand to be hit the hardest by high prices for wheat.
Mohammed Huwais/ AFP Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Russia is trying to prop up the ruble ... but it's not working

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Mar 2, 2022
The ruble is a free-floating currency whose value tracks supply and demand. But sanctions have demolished demand and wrecked the market.
A currency exchange office in St. Petersburg, Russia. People are trying to unload their rubles as the value of the currency plummets.
Olga Maltseva/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Tightrope Janelle Monáe
Faza Delta - Version 2017 Hey
Tessellate alt-J
The Wad Vels Trio
Buried In Detroit - Lucas Löwe Remix Mike Posner, Big Sean, Lucas Lowe
Goodness Emancipator
Maria También Khruangbin

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:10 PM PST
26:51
7:34 AM PST
8:47
1:55 PM PST
1:50
2:19 AM PST
10:21
Mar 1, 2022
27:57
Dec 16, 2021
32:25
Jan 31, 2022
1:36
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
There's an oil market crisis even without sanctions on Russian exports
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
Ukraine turns to its cryptocurrency ties for aid with funding
How private equity is changing the rental market
How private equity is changing the rental market
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels