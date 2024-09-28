Disposable income growth chugs along
Disposable income growth seems to have normalized after a few chaotic years. But it doesn't mean everything in this economy is all hunky-dory. Plus, Divine Nine political fundraising and EV battery recycling.
“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the latest inflation data, GDP revisions and the politics of surrounding the economy.
Americans' disposable incomes show signs of strength and stability
After-tax incomes have gained 3% or more throughout 2024. With inflation easing, many of us are doing better in managing the cost of living.
California lawmakers drive solutions for EV battery recycling
As the market matures, used EV batteries will start piling up. New standards might encourage changes in manufacturing.
Harris and her campaign likely to tap the economic power of the Divine Nine
Members of historically Black fraternities and sororities are intensifying voter outreach and fundraising efforts in light of Vice President Harris' historic campaign.
Denver has a new way for paying for sidewalks
Property owners will pay $150 per year in a push to fix and build all the city’s sidewalks in a decade.
