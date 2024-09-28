Office PoliticsI've Always Wondered ...Election 2024Adventures in Housing

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Get a NEW artist-designed Marketplace sweatshirt when you donate $8/month ... for a limited time! Give Now
Support Marketplace
Marketplace Shop
ABOUT SHOW
Disposable income growth chugs along
Sep 27, 2024

Disposable income growth chugs along

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Dave Benett/Getty Images for Dublin Store Launch
Disposable income growth seems to have normalized after a few chaotic years. But it doesn't mean everything in this economy is all hunky-dory. Plus, Divine Nine political fundraising and EV battery recycling.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Kai Ryssdal

“Marketplace” host Kai Ryssdal talks to Jeanna Smialek at The New York Times and Catherine Rampell at The Washington Post about the latest inflation data, GDP revisions and the politics of surrounding the economy.

Listen Now
Share Now on:

Americans' disposable incomes show signs of strength and stability

by Henry Epp
Sep 27, 2024
After-tax incomes have gained 3% or more throughout 2024. With inflation easing, many of us are doing better in managing the cost of living.
Americans' after-tax incomes are outpacing inflation as measured by the PCE.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

California lawmakers drive solutions for EV battery recycling

by Caleigh Wells
Sep 27, 2024
As the market matures, used EV batteries will start piling up. New standards might encourage changes in manufacturing.
Now that more electric vehicles are on the road, the challenges of recycling their components are getting more attention.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Election 2024

Harris and her campaign likely to tap the economic power of the Divine Nine

by Kimberly Adams
Sep 27, 2024
Members of historically Black fraternities and sororities are intensifying voter outreach and fundraising efforts in light of Vice President Harris' historic campaign.
Above, women wearing the colors of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority attend a campaign rally for Kamala Harris.
Julia Beverly/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Denver has a new way for paying for sidewalks

by Rebecca Tauber
Sep 27, 2024
Property owners will pay $150 per year in a push to fix and build all the city’s sidewalks in a decade.
In Denver, most property owners will pay $150 annually starting in January to fund sidewalk repairs.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

"Aminals" Baths
"Confessions" Sudan Archives
"Philodendron Fields" Monster Rally
"Sailing Through Rainbows of Sound" Richard Houghten

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

5:48 PM PDT
26:03
5:44 PM PDT
27:26
7:21 AM PDT
7:37
3:10 AM PDT
13:43
3:00 AM PDT
10:39
Sep 26, 2024
47:47
Sep 25, 2024
33:39
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Dame Judi Dench could be your next AI voice assistant
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
Why Britain is releasing prisoners early
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
College football shakeups can help drive up media rights value
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker
Looming port strike could slam a fragile system, says customs broker