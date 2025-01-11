Los Angeles WildfiresShelf LifeTrump's Second TermI've Always Wondered ...

Displaced when housing is already strained
Jan 10, 2025

Displaced when housing is already strained

Apu Gomes/Getty Images
How the LA County wildfire wreckage might further stress the area's already tight housing market. Plus, DOGE's 2025 resolutions.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

by Amy Scott

“Marketplace” host Amy Scott speaks with Heather Long of The Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about the latest economic news.

5.5 million people in the U.S. are labeled "not in labor force, want job"

by Stephanie Hughes
Jan 10, 2025
That’s 3% fewer than a year ago. If it keeps dropping, it could be a sign the labor market is getting warmer.
While some people might choose to get back into the job market, others might choose to stop looking altogether and focus on school or taking care of a loved one, said economist Harry Holzer.
Nikolay Doychinov/AFP via Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

What do the LA fires mean for the county housing shortage?

by Caleigh Wells
Jan 10, 2025
Los Angeles has one of the lowest multifamily vacancy rates in the country. The fires will push rents even higher.
It takes most Californians at least two years to rebuild after a fire, according to a Redfin analysis. Above, the remains of townhomes destroyed by the fire in Altadena.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Airlines are optimistic as business travel recovers slowly and steadily

by Henry Epp
Jan 10, 2025
Return-to-office mandates and fewer Zoom meetings may be part of the reason why business travel is picking up.
Delta Air Lines expects the volume of corporate travel to stay steady or increase in 2025. 
Mario Tama/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Depths (Pt. I) Yumi Zouma
Hold Me Up (Thank You) Khruangbin
Around You Wiobui
Rain Jonti
sweet spot Sweeps

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

