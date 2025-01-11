Displaced when housing is already strained
How the LA County wildfire wreckage might further stress the area's already tight housing market. Plus, DOGE's 2025 resolutions.
The Weekly Wrap
“Marketplace” host Amy Scott speaks with Heather Long of The Washington Post and Sudeep Reddy of Politico about the latest economic news.
5.5 million people in the U.S. are labeled “not in labor force, want job”
That’s 3% fewer than a year ago. If it keeps dropping, it could be a sign the labor market is getting warmer.
What do the LA fires mean for the county housing shortage?
Los Angeles has one of the lowest multifamily vacancy rates in the country. The fires will push rents even higher.
Airlines are optimistic as business travel recovers slowly and steadily
Return-to-office mandates and fewer Zoom meetings may be part of the reason why business travel is picking up.
