Jun 15, 2020
Discrimination has steep economic costs
Plus, today's big Supreme Court ruling, online internships and the transparency (or lack thereof) around who gets half a trillion in PPP money.
Stories From this episode
"Systemic racism is around us, all the time," Atlanta Fed president says
Raphael Bostic discusses the challenges of the economy and racial inequality.
Who got those PPP loans? The government doesn't want to tell.
The Trump administration says the relevant part is that the COVID-19 relief loans complied with the law — not who actually got them.
As internships move online, will opportunities follow?
If internships can be done from anywhere, the pipeline for future talent may be getting more inclusive.
Restaurant menus are shrinking, thanks to the pandemic
Smaller menus save restaurants money and let them focus on what customers really want.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer