Discrimination has steep economic costs
Jun 15, 2020

Plus, today's big Supreme Court ruling, online internships and the transparency (or lack thereof) around who gets half a trillion in PPP money.

Stories From this episode

Race and Economy

"Systemic racism is around us, all the time," Atlanta Fed president says

by Kai Ryssdal and Bennett Purser
Jun 15, 2020
Raphael Bostic discusses the challenges of the economy and racial inequality.
Raphael Bostic, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
Courtesy of the Federal Reserve Bank of Atlanta.
COVID-19

Who got those PPP loans? The government doesn't want to tell.

by Kristin Schwab
Jun 15, 2020
The Trump administration says the relevant part is that the COVID-19 relief loans complied with the law — not who actually got them.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin speaks at a Senate Small Business and Entrepreneurship Committee hearing.
Al Drago Pool/Getty Images
COVID-19

As internships move online, will opportunities follow?

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 15, 2020
If internships can be done from anywhere, the pipeline for future talent may be getting more inclusive.
Companies have shifted during the coronavirus pandemic to allow their interns to work remotely.
Leon Neal/Getty Images
COVID-19

Restaurant menus are shrinking, thanks to the pandemic

by Erika Beras
Jun 15, 2020
Smaller menus save restaurants money and let them focus on what customers really want.
An employee cleans the posted menu of a reopened Virginia restaurant. Menus have downsized as the industry's revenue declined.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer