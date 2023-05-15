All gifts today will be matched up to $20,000 thanks to the Marketplace Investors Challenge Fund.
Disappointed this tax season? So is the federal government.
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Federal tax revenue is coming up short, which is part of why the debt limit talks are so urgent. Plus, why Google is piloting a new price-drop guarantee.
Segments From this episode
Taxpayers aren't the only ones disappointed with taxes this year
Federal tax revenue is coming in short while the debt ceiling remains unresolved. The problem was signaled by meager refunds.
Clawing back unspent COVID funds might contribute to a debt ceiling solution — but not much
The exact amount left from pandemic spending bills could be as little as $30 billion — a fraction of this year’s federal deficit.
Banking crisis may be fueling the rise of so-called "shadow banks"
Hedge funds and private equity loans might lend like banks, but they're not regulated like them.
When’s the best time to buy plane tickets?
Google's piloting a new, free price drop guarantee. Why, and how useful is it?
A lifeline — with limitations — for rural hospitals
Some rural hospitals are facing closure now that pandemic-related aid has dried up. Marketplace’s Elizabeth Trovall looks at a new federal program that aims to keep them open.
Music from the episode
As It Was Harry Styles
Passionfruit Drake
Patience Tame Impala
Anti-Hero Taylor Swift
Luv Letter DJ Okawari
PLASTIC OFF THE SOFA Beyonce
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer