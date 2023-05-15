Raising the Debt CeilingFinancially InclinedTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseI've Always Wondered ...

Disappointed this tax season? So is the federal government.
May 15, 2023

Disappointed this tax season? So is the federal government.

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Federal tax revenue is coming up short, which is part of why the debt limit talks are so urgent. Plus, why Google is piloting a new price-drop guarantee.

Segments From this episode

Taxpayers aren't the only ones disappointed with taxes this year

by Savannah Maher
May 15, 2023
Federal tax revenue is coming in short while the debt ceiling remains unresolved. The problem was signaled by meager refunds.
So far this fiscal year, the IRS has brought in an estimated $250 billion less than forecast, possibly caused by lower capital gains tax receipts and postponed filing in California.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
COVID-19

Clawing back unspent COVID funds might contribute to a debt ceiling solution — but not much

by Henry Epp
May 15, 2023
The exact amount left from pandemic spending bills could be as little as $30 billion — a fraction of this year’s federal deficit.
Congress passed six COVID spending bills totaling $4.6 trillion, according to the Government Accountability Office. But most of that money is already gone.
Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images
Banks in Turmoil

Banking crisis may be fueling the rise of so-called "shadow banks"

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
May 15, 2023
Hedge funds and private equity loans might lend like banks, but they're not regulated like them.
Shadow banks are financial institutions that provide loans but don't take deposits.
Spencer Platt/Getty Images
When’s the best time to buy plane tickets?

by Samantha Fields
May 15, 2023
Google's piloting a new, free price drop guarantee. Why, and how useful is it?
Wondering airline tickets will be cheaper if you wait? Most of the time, that's unlikely, says airline industry industry commentator Mike Arnot.
Brandon Bell/Getty Images
A lifeline — with limitations — for rural hospitals

Some rural hospitals are facing closure now that pandemic-related aid has dried up. Marketplace’s Elizabeth Trovall looks at a new federal program that aims to keep them open.
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

