Demographics are destiny
Jan 27, 2025

Demographics are destiny

Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
In the U.S., there's an aging workforce in our future. That's why we're visiting Cumberland County, Tennessee, where around a third of residents are over 65.

The Age of Work

Welcome to Cumberland County, Tennessee, the “future” of the U.S. economy

by Kai Ryssdal , Nela Richardson and Maria Hollenhorst
Jan 27, 2025
If demographics are destiny, then what’s happening here is eventually going to play out all over the country.
As the U.S. labor force ages, more and more places are going to look like Cumberland County, Tennessee. Above, a marine in Cumberland County that primarily serves retirees.
Maria Hollenhorst/Marketplace
Music from the episode

Firefly City of the Sun

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

