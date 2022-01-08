December’s jobs report is a head-scratcher
We'll also learn how to interpret the employment diffusion index and why second homes are about to become pricier.
IRS tells payment apps to report business transactions over $600
The threshold used to be much higher.
Surveys of employers, households paint 2 pictures of the job market
Despite a disappointing jobs report, the news is still pretty good.
Borrowing for second homes to become more expensive
Demand for vacation homes has crowded out would-be homeowners, but will higher fees make a dent?
