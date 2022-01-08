Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

December’s jobs report is a head-scratcher
Jan 7, 2022

December’s jobs report is a head-scratcher

We'll also learn how to interpret the employment diffusion index and why second homes are about to become pricier.

Segments From this episode

IRS tells payment apps to report business transactions over $600

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 7, 2022
The threshold used to be much higher.
As the number of self-employed workers expands, the IRS is requiring online payment platforms like PayPal to report transactions greater than $600. The threshold used to be $20,000.
Eric Piermont/AFP via Getty Images
Surveys of employers, households paint 2 pictures of the job market

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 7, 2022
Despite a disappointing jobs report, the news is still pretty good.
Fewer jobs than expected were added to December payrolls. That can be partly explained by the difficulty in hiring workers these days.
Joe Raedle via Getty Images
Borrowing for second homes to become more expensive

by Amy Scott
Jan 7, 2022
Demand for vacation homes has crowded out would-be homeowners, but will higher fees make a dent?
Upfront fees for some second-home loans could increase by as much as 3.9% starting in April. Above, beachfront vacation homes in Florida.
felixmizioznikov via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Flip Flop Vibe The BREED
House Common Market
Look Both Ways! Birocratic, Flamingosis
Wishing Well Substantial, T.Lucas, Stephanie Gayle
Bodega Trips in the Apocalypse Blockhead

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

