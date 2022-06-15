Decades-high inflation gets a decades-high rate hike
The Federal Reserve announced its largest interest rate hike since 1994, but consumer spending may already be cooling. Plus, no side wants to give an inch in the U.K.'s unit-of-measurement debate.
Segments From this episode
How do we calculate supply and demand for oil heading into the future?
There are a lot of variables that make predicting energy demand in 2023 difficult, including rising interest rates, inflation and potential COVID flare-ups.
Retail sales dip may be lined with silver
The slight decline from April to May could indicate a slowing economy — which the Federal Reserve is hoping for.
After a career pivot, one woman is balancing teaching, law school and motherhood
Catherine Fink of Colorado said this was the year she felt "most frazzled, just in terms of having to be basically at three full-time jobs."
U.K. weighs whether to restore its old system of imperial measurements
The prime minister pledged to make the use of pounds and ounces official again after Brexit. We checked sentiment at Shrewsbury Market.
Music from the episode
Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Respiration Black Star, Common
Ego Beyoncé
Back To You Selena Gomez
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer