Decades-high inflation gets a decades-high rate hike
Jun 15, 2022

Decades-high inflation gets a decades-high rate hike

The Federal Reserve announced its largest interest rate hike since 1994, but consumer spending may already be cooling. Plus, no side wants to give an inch in the U.K.'s unit-of-measurement debate.

Segments From this episode

How do we calculate supply and demand for oil heading into the future?

by Andy Uhler
Jun 15, 2022
There are a lot of variables that make predicting energy demand in 2023 difficult, including rising interest rates, inflation and potential COVID flare-ups.
President Biden recently demanded big oil companies bring down gas and diesel prices. Above, gas stations in Bethesda, Maryland, earlier this year.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Retail sales dip may be lined with silver

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jun 15, 2022
The slight decline from April to May could indicate a slowing economy — which the Federal Reserve is hoping for.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
After a career pivot, one woman is balancing teaching, law school and motherhood

by Andie Corban
Jun 15, 2022
Catherine Fink of Colorado said this was the year she felt "most frazzled, just in terms of having to be basically at three full-time jobs."
Fink just completed her 18th year of teaching, and this year she also took law school courses.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
U.K. weighs whether to restore its old system of imperial measurements

by Stephen Beard
Jun 15, 2022
The prime minister pledged to make the use of pounds and ounces official again after Brexit. We checked sentiment at Shrewsbury Market.
In the imperial measurement system, an inch is based on the length of three grains of barley.
Reimphoto/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Baghdad Sun Apollo Brown
Brokenfolks Georgia Anne Muldrow
All The Stars (with SZA) Kendrick Lamar, SZA
Respiration Black Star, Common
Ego Beyoncé
Back To You Selena Gomez

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

