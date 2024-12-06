Cyclical, secular, seasonal
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
It's a labor-filled day. Plus, bitcoin miners are having a great run right now — at the expense of lots, and lots, of energy.
get the podcast
Segments From this episode
Job gains solid in evergreen industries this year, sluggish in cyclical
"Secular" sectors like health care and education, which are less economically sensitive, have been responsible for a lot of hiring.
Modest but steady wage gains may continue into the new year
Hourly earnings have hovered at 4% annually. That's not an inflation threat, but some workers say their income can't keep up with their costs.
Bitcoin's latest surge is great for miners — not so much for the environment
The companies whose transactions create bitcoin do well when the currency is up, but need more energy to keep going.
After 40 years at Montana mall, manager prepares to say goodbye
The Butte Plaza Mall is in its last holiday shopping season before new owners take over. "It's time to change," says manager Alana Ferko.
How seasonal workers get one Vermont retailer through the holiday season
Some of the temps have been coming back every year for decades.
Heat pumps cut home-based carbon emissions. But the market is a bit cold.
They're more efficient than gas and oil heat and better for the climate. But they're not cost-effective where electricity is expensive.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer