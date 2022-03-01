Cryptocurrency is aiding Ukraine — and potentially Russian oligarchs
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
While Ukraine solicits cryptocurrency donations, Russians turn to volatile digital currencies as an alternative to the plummeting ruble.
Segments From this episode
As the ruble tumbles, cryptocurrency attracts ordinary Russians, oligarchs, maybe even the state itself
In some ways, cryptocurrency is perfect for the conditions the war is creating.
Russia tries to stop exit of Western businesses as departures accelerate
We’ve seen widescale repudiation of a country by the global business community before, but this feels different.
Facebook, TikTok and YouTube ban Russian state media channels
The bans follow Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Social media platforms have often resisted calls to restrict controversial content.
A New Jersey community pharmacy's vaccine rollout, a year later
This time last year, Bell Pharmacy was doing everything it could to prepare for COVID-19 vaccines ... without knowing when the doses would arrive.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine is rippling through the customs business
Gretchen Blough, a customs broker in Erie, Pennsylvania, explains how the geopolitical turmoil is affecting her company.
Can The New American Home inspire builders to go green?
The house with three kitchens, a 12-nozzle shower for two and a tiled washing station for one lucky dog is designed as a "net-zero" energy home.
Music from the episode
Big Calm Morcheeba
Light Cycle Yppah
A Little Piano DJ Mitsu The Beats
Smile Meditation Vulfpeck
Remember the Rain Kadhja Bonet
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer