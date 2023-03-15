Silicon Valley Bank CollapseTake our Econ 101 Crash CourseMillion BazillionI've Always Wondered ...

Credit Suisse turmoil stokes financial contagion fears
Mar 15, 2023

Credit Suisse turmoil stokes financial contagion fears

Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Following the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, some worry that Credit Suisse's troubles may spread to the global financial system. Plus, who wants to buy SVB at this point?

Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Europe's Credit Suisse is in trouble. Could its problems infect the rest of the financial system?

by Mitchell Hartman
Mar 15, 2023
The bank, much larger than SVB, found problems in its financial reporting. Its Saudi funders ended support, but Swiss officials may step in.
Credit Suisse, an institution with global reach, has had problems prior to the current turmoil in the banking industry.
Fabrice Coffrini/AFP via Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Regional banks under scrutiny: What makes them different?

by Amy Scott
Mar 15, 2023
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has put a spotlight on the stability of regional banks.
First Republic Bank, which has locations in eight states, is among the midsize banks that ratings agency Moody’s is reviewing for a possible downgrade.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Peers not lining up to buy Silicon Valley Bank's problems. Neither are the giants.

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Mar 15, 2023
SVB has a "$15 billion hole," says Semafor’s Liz Hoffman. Banks big enough to take on the challenge were initially not invited to bid.
"I don't think there's a lot of appetite for big-bank CEOs" to acquire the failed SVB, Semafor's Liz Hoffman says.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
What something called "supercore inflation" can tell us about the current economy

by Stephanie Hughes
Mar 15, 2023
It’s a spending category that looks at core services other than housing. The Fed says it could be key to understanding the future of inflation.
Paying for a haircut or hiring a landscaper are all purchases measured in supercore inflation. The price of these services can also be linked to the wages people are paid to do them.
Hispanolistic/Getty Images
Unboxing another economic indicator

As we get retail sales for February, we'll also take a look at an adjacent indicator: carboard boxes.
Silicon Valley Bank Collapse

Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure

by Savannah Maher
Mar 15, 2023
They're letting depositors know that their money is safe and highlighting differences between their banks and the ones that failed.
Above, people line up to try to retrieve funds at a Silicon Valley Bank branch on March 13. That anxiety has spilled over to customers who use other regional banks.
Justin Sullivan/Getty Images
College stars' name and image deals vs. the health of athletic departments

by Kai Ryssdal and Nicholas Guiang
Mar 15, 2023
The channeling of NIL cash to athletes poses a risk to athletic department funding. Author Bruce Schoenfeld explains.
As March Madness rolls around, author Bruce Schoenfeld discusses how NIL deals are affecting funding for college athletic departments.
Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
