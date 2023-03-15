Credit Suisse turmoil stokes financial contagion fears
Following the Silicon Valley Bank debacle, some worry that Credit Suisse's troubles may spread to the global financial system. Plus, who wants to buy SVB at this point?
Europe's Credit Suisse is in trouble. Could its problems infect the rest of the financial system?
The bank, much larger than SVB, found problems in its financial reporting. Its Saudi funders ended support, but Swiss officials may step in.
Regional banks under scrutiny: What makes them different?
The failure of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank has put a spotlight on the stability of regional banks.
Peers not lining up to buy Silicon Valley Bank's problems. Neither are the giants.
SVB has a "$15 billion hole," says Semafor’s Liz Hoffman. Banks big enough to take on the challenge were initially not invited to bid.
What something called "supercore inflation" can tell us about the current economy
It’s a spending category that looks at core services other than housing. The Fed says it could be key to understanding the future of inflation.
Unboxing another economic indicator
As we get retail sales for February, we'll also take a look at an adjacent indicator: carboard boxes.
Regional banks rush to reassure customers after SVB failure
They're letting depositors know that their money is safe and highlighting differences between their banks and the ones that failed.
College stars' name and image deals vs. the health of athletic departments
The channeling of NIL cash to athletes poses a risk to athletic department funding. Author Bruce Schoenfeld explains.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer