Credit card debt is at a record high. How worried should we be?
Feb 20, 2023

Credit card debt is at a record high. How worried should we be?

Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Consumers have racked up $986 billion in credit card debt, according to the New York Fed. Plus, Spain tries to attract digital nomads.

Segments From this episode

On Presidents Day, many elect to shop, despite prices 

by Stephanie Hughes
Feb 20, 2023
Retail sales were up 3% in January from the month before, but some categories — like building supplies — were mostly flat.
While overall retail sales were up 3% in January from the month before, business at building materials stores was mostly flat.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
A Warmer World

New carbon capture methods offer hopeful outlook for addressing climate change

by Amy Scott and Sarah Leeson
Feb 20, 2023
One startup's method relies on the same natural process that pulls CO2 out of the air to create limestone.
To make progress against climate change, we'll need to invest in technologies that pull carbon dioxide out of the air as well as reduce global greenhouse gas emissions.
Sean Gallup/Getty Images
A slippery slope for European ski resorts

In Europe, alpine ski resorts are struggling following record warm temperatures. The BBC’s Imogen Foulkes reports from Berne in Switzerland.
Credit card debt is rising. Again.

by Samantha Fields
Feb 20, 2023
Card debt, which fell during the pandemic, is at a record $986 billion, according to the New York Fed. Delinquencies are rising too.
Though expanding credit card debt may represent a return to normal, the "pre-pandemic normal ought to concern Americans," says Aaron Klein at the Brookings Institution.
Franko Lee/AFP via Getty Images
Working from home ... or the Spanish Riviera?

Ever dream of working from a beautiful beach in Spain? The Spanish government is trying to attract tech workers from the U.S. and Europe through a new law that makes it easier for “digital nomads” to apply for a one-year work and residence permit. The BBC’s Guy Hedgecoe reports.
Photographer launches education platform, says she's grown personally and professionally

by Richard Cunningham
Feb 20, 2023
Growing the business "has stretched me and changed me in all the good ways, and also in all the really hard ways," says photographer Liz Hansen.
Boudoir photographer Liz Hansen during a shoot. "We have lots of women who want to come in and have an empowering experience at the studio," she says.
Courtesy Hansen
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

