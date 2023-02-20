Credit card debt is at a record high. How worried should we be?
Share Now on:
HTML EMBED:
COPY
Consumers have racked up $986 billion in credit card debt, according to the New York Fed. Plus, Spain tries to attract digital nomads.
Segments From this episode
On Presidents Day, many elect to shop, despite prices
Retail sales were up 3% in January from the month before, but some categories — like building supplies — were mostly flat.
New carbon capture methods offer hopeful outlook for addressing climate change
One startup's method relies on the same natural process that pulls CO2 out of the air to create limestone.
A slippery slope for European ski resorts
In Europe, alpine ski resorts are struggling following record warm temperatures. The BBC’s Imogen Foulkes reports from Berne in Switzerland.
Credit card debt is rising. Again.
Card debt, which fell during the pandemic, is at a record $986 billion, according to the New York Fed. Delinquencies are rising too.
Working from home ... or the Spanish Riviera?
Ever dream of working from a beautiful beach in Spain? The Spanish government is trying to attract tech workers from the U.S. and Europe through a new law that makes it easier for “digital nomads” to apply for a one-year work and residence permit. The BBC’s Guy Hedgecoe reports.
Photographer launches education platform, says she's grown personally and professionally
Growing the business "has stretched me and changed me in all the good ways, and also in all the really hard ways," says photographer Liz Hansen.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer