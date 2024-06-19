Jobs IRLDecoding Democracy"Crip Camp"I've Always Wondered ...

Credit card debt data reveals “two different Americas”
Jun 19, 2024

Credit card debt data reveals "two different Americas"

Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
Credit card delinquencies are up, but so are credit scores. Is that possible?

Nearly 1 in 4 Black borrowers are denied a mortgage

by Stephanie Hughes
Jun 19, 2024
Comparatively, 1 in 10 white borrowers are turned away.
Racial disparities in the mortgage market persist.
Getty Images
Credit card delinquencies are up year-over-year, but that's not the whole story

by Kimberly Adams
Jun 19, 2024
A more detailed look at the numbers reveals a more complex picture about Americans' debt.
While wealthier consumers are paying down debt, which boosts their credit scores, lower-income consumers are struggling to keep up with payments.
Olivier Douliery/AFP via Getty Images
In Mississippi, this comic and record store wants to be a “third space” for regulars

by Sean McHenry

“My idea of community was always a comic shop and record store,” said Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi..” And so it’s kind of always been a third space.”

Music from the episode

"Social Insecurity" Oddissee
"Glass" Shamir
"Blank Space (Taylor's Version)" Taylor Swift

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer

