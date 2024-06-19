Credit card debt data reveals “two different Americas”
Segments From this episode
Nearly 1 in 4 Black borrowers are denied a mortgage
Comparatively, 1 in 10 white borrowers are turned away.
Credit card delinquencies are up year-over-year, but that's not the whole story
A more detailed look at the numbers reveals a more complex picture about Americans' debt.
In Mississippi, this comic and record store wants to be a “third space” for regulars
“My idea of community was always a comic shop and record store,” said Phillip Rollins, owner of OffBeat in Jackson, Mississippi..” And so it’s kind of always been a third space.”
Music from the episode
"Social Insecurity" Oddissee
"Glass" Shamir
"Blank Space (Taylor's Version)" Taylor Swift
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Assistant Producer
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer