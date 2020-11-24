Elections 2020COVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

COVID restrictions are back, but there’s no aid in sight
Nov 24, 2020

COVID restrictions are back, but there's no aid in sight

Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, the outlook for small businesses is bleak. Plus, why dating apps are popular during the pandemic.

Segments From this episode

A new housing secretary will inherit an affordability crisis deepened by the pandemic

by Amy Scott
Nov 24, 2020
And there's only so much HUD can do.
Drew Angerer/Getty Images
COVID-19

How low interest rates may shape the start of a Biden presidency

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Nov 24, 2020
The only thing really left is for Congress and a president to pass more stimulus.
President-elect Joe Biden announces key cabinet nominees at a press conference on Nov. 24 in Wilmington, Delaware.
Mark Makela/Getty Images
COVID-19

Businesses face new restrictions with no aid in sight

by Justin Ho
Nov 24, 2020
During the first round of lockdowns earlier this year, small businesses could fall back on federal relief. Not this time.
A bartender awaits patrons at a Florida restaurant. Anxiety is rising for many small business owners.
Octavio Jones/Getty Images
Don’t forget the garlic (industry)

by Kai Ryssdal and Maria Hollenhorst
Nov 24, 2020
Demand for garlic is up during the COVID pandemic as more people cook at home.
An employee at Christopher Ranch works with boxes of fresh garlic in Gilroy, California. Ken Christopher, Executive Vice President of Christopher Ranch says there’s been a surge in demand for fresh garlic as more families cook at home.
Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images
Shelf Life

COVID-19 is putting the economy on fast-forward

by Scott Galloway
Nov 24, 2020
Will that make it better or worse? Scott Galloway, professor at the NYU Stern School, weighs in with his new book, "Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity."
People wait in line to receive donated groceries on May 6, 2020, in the Queens borough of New York City.
Bryan Thomas/Getty Images
Music from the episode

Honey Jack D Smoke
Days To Come Bonobo, Bajka
Puff Lah KAYTRANADA
Savage Megan Thee Stallion
Carefully Little People
Rare Form Millionyoung

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
AstraZeneca vaccine is third to show promising data in unprecedented hurry-up race
COVID-19
AstraZeneca vaccine is third to show promising data in unprecedented hurry-up race
Is a deeper dollar slump ahead as vaccine nears?
COVID-19
Is a deeper dollar slump ahead as vaccine nears?
Why are Pokémon card prices rising?
Why are Pokémon card prices rising?
Employer-sponsored tutoring? Unique benefits are aimed at pandemic parenting
Workplace Culture
Employer-sponsored tutoring? Unique benefits are aimed at pandemic parenting