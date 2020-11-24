Nov 24, 2020
COVID restrictions are back, but there’s no aid in sight
Without another round of something like the Paycheck Protection Program, the outlook for small businesses is bleak. Plus, why dating apps are popular during the pandemic.
Segments From this episode
A new housing secretary will inherit an affordability crisis deepened by the pandemic
And there's only so much HUD can do.
How low interest rates may shape the start of a Biden presidency
The only thing really left is for Congress and a president to pass more stimulus.
Businesses face new restrictions with no aid in sight
During the first round of lockdowns earlier this year, small businesses could fall back on federal relief. Not this time.
Don’t forget the garlic (industry)
Demand for garlic is up during the COVID pandemic as more people cook at home.
COVID-19 is putting the economy on fast-forward
Will that make it better or worse? Scott Galloway, professor at the NYU Stern School, weighs in with his new book, "Post Corona: From Crisis to Opportunity."
