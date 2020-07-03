Reimagining the EconomyCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyRace and Economy

COVID-19 is bringing back the road trip
Jul 3, 2020

Cheap gas and travel uncertainty has vacationers turning to the car. Plus: the story of Janet's List and the continuously rising cost of cord-cutting.

Stories From this episode

COVID-19

Expect more staycations this summer

by Mitchell Hartman
Jul 3, 2020
AAA predicts trips on planes, cruises, buses and trains will be down 75% to 85%.
Beachgoers take in the views while wearing masks in Ventura, California. Planning a summer vacation this year poses extra logistical challenges.
Brent Stirton/Getty Images
My Economy

Connecting consumers to businesses created by women of color is her passion

by Bennett Purser
Jul 3, 2020
Janet Oganah is the founder of Janet's List, which brings awareness to businesses by women of color in the United Kingdom.
Janet Oganah, founder of Janet's List, shines a spotlight on brands created by Black women and other women of color.
Funso Foluso-Henry
Cord-cutting options are getting closer to cable TV prices

by Jasmine Garsd
Jul 3, 2020
YouTube TV now costs $65 a month, almost double its launch price just a few years ago.
The key feature for services like YouTube TV and FuboTV is live sports.
Sanjay Kanojia/AFP via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Colours Hot Chip
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Deceptacon El Tigre

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

Thank you to our Marketplace Investors!

Your generosity keeps nonprofit journalism strong, now more
than ever. 

You Make a Difference