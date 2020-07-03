Jul 3, 2020
COVID-19 is bringing back the road trip
Cheap gas and travel uncertainty has vacationers turning to the car. Plus: the story of Janet's List and the continuously rising cost of cord-cutting.
Stories From this episode
Expect more staycations this summer
AAA predicts trips on planes, cruises, buses and trains will be down 75% to 85%.
Connecting consumers to businesses created by women of color is her passion
Janet Oganah is the founder of Janet's List, which brings awareness to businesses by women of color in the United Kingdom.
Cord-cutting options are getting closer to cable TV prices
YouTube TV now costs $65 a month, almost double its launch price just a few years ago.
Music from the episode
Reap What You Sow daKAH Hip Hop Orchestra
Juicy The Notorious B.I.G.
Colours Hot Chip
Kinda Lovely Poolside, Panama
Deceptacon El Tigre
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
