COVID-19 ignited a virtual mental health care revolution
Also on today's show: San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on the debt ceiling, inflation and trust; and three ways to measure bike-share program success.
Segments From this episode
Unemployed workers aren't settling for any job offer that comes along
Many are demanding higher wages to return to the labor force. ADP reports private-sector employment rose strongly in September.
"Trust is our most important tool," says San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly
Mary Daly weighs in on inflation, the debt ceiling impasse and why public trust is essential for monetary policymakers at the central bank.
What's going on with skyrocketing natural gas prices?
Price spikes for heating bills this winter could be a reality, but the solution is complicated.
Bike-share programs aren't profitable but chip away at emissions
A new study says New York City's bike-share program saved nearly 500 tons of emissions over four years.
The pandemic has more people turning to a "therapist in your pocket”
Amid a nationwide shortage of mental health care providers, virtual care systems, including apps, are attracting patients.
Music from the episode
Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Patience Tame Impala
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Cariño The Marías
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Turnmills Maribou State
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer