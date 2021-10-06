How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

COVID-19 ignited a virtual mental health care revolution
Oct 6, 2021

COVID-19 ignited a virtual mental health care revolution

Also on today's show: San Francisco Fed President Mary Daly on the debt ceiling, inflation and trust; and three ways to measure bike-share program success.

COVID & Unemployment

Unemployed workers aren't settling for any job offer that comes along

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 6, 2021
Many are demanding higher wages to return to the labor force. ADP reports private-sector employment rose strongly in September.
ADP reported that most new hires in September joined larger companies, which often pay more than small businesses.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
"Trust is our most important tool," says San Francisco Fed chief Mary Daly

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Oct 6, 2021
Mary Daly weighs in on inflation, the debt ceiling impasse and why public trust is essential for monetary policymakers at the central bank.
Mary Daly, president and CEO of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal. "If we don't have the people's trust, then nothing we do will matter," she said.
Sean McHenry/Marketplace
What's going on with skyrocketing natural gas prices?

by Andy Uhler
Oct 6, 2021
Price spikes for heating bills this winter could be a reality, but the solution is complicated.
This winter, Americans could face a pricier-than-average gas bill.
Ina Fassbender/AFP via Getty Images
Bike-share programs aren't profitable but chip away at emissions

by Kristin Schwab
Oct 6, 2021
A new study says New York City's bike-share program saved nearly 500 tons of emissions over four years.
Bike sharing is cheaper to subsidize for the government than public transit or car infrastructure, experts say. Above, a bicyclist wipes down a Citi Bike before riding in April 2020 in New York City.
Jamie McCarthy via Getty Images
The pandemic has more people turning to a "therapist in your pocket”

by Kimberly Adams
Oct 6, 2021
Amid a nationwide shortage of mental health care providers, virtual care systems, including apps, are attracting patients.
During lockdowns, mental health care providers quickly transitioned from seeing patients in person to delivering care virtually.
Nicky Lloyd via Getty Images
Music from the episode

Uptown Cabaret Oddisee
Patience Tame Impala
Esperar Pra Ver Poolside, Fatnotronic
Cariño The Marías
Ungodly Fruit Wax Tailor
Turnmills Maribou State

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer

