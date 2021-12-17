COVID-19 has made inflation a global problem
Plus: What a trip to a warehouse can teach us about the global supply chain and why more new houses are being built despite supply shortages.
Holiday cheer: Jobless claims hit Beatles-era low
The hot jobs market is giving employees leverage over employers.
Prices will remain high, California warehouse owner predicts
David Erlanger is dealing with shipping delays and price increases the likes of which he hasn’t seen in his decades in the business.
Despite shortages of materials, new housing construction is up
Contractors are finding ways to work around supply chain delays, but projects are taking longer.
Inflation is a global problem
But a few unique factors are driving up prices in the United States.
Are workers better off in a "workers economy"?
Many workers are quitting their jobs during the pandemic, but are they improving their financial situations after they leave?
