Temporarily UnavailableQuitting TimeThis Is UncomfortableI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
COVID-19 has made inflation a global problem
Dec 16, 2021

COVID-19 has made inflation a global problem

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
Plus: What a trip to a warehouse can teach us about the global supply chain and why more new houses are being built despite supply shortages.

Segments From this episode

Holiday cheer: Jobless claims hit Beatles-era low

by Mitchell Hartman
Dec 16, 2021
The hot jobs market is giving employees leverage over employers.
The current labor crunch means fewer layoffs and rising wages.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
Temporarily Unavailable

Prices will remain high, California warehouse owner predicts

by Kai Ryssdal and Andie Corban
Dec 16, 2021
David Erlanger is dealing with shipping delays and price increases the likes of which he hasn’t seen in his decades in the business.
David Erlanger at his main warehouse in Riverside, California. Business is good, but the conditions are challenging, he said.
Andie Corban/Marketplace
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Despite shortages of materials, new housing construction is up

by Amanda Peacher
Dec 16, 2021
Contractors are finding ways to work around supply chain delays, but projects are taking longer.
New homes are being built, but the costs of shortages and delays may be passed on to buyers.
Scott Olson via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Inflation is a global problem

by Kristin Schwab
Dec 16, 2021
But a few unique factors are driving up prices in the United States.
Packages from a delivery truck are spread on a New York City street. While the U.S. is near the top in inflation, it's first among nations in spending on goods.
Spencer Platt via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
COVID-19

Are workers better off in a "workers economy"?

by Kai Ryssdal and Minju Park
Dec 16, 2021
Many workers are quitting their jobs during the pandemic, but are they improving their financial situations after they leave?
About 4.2 million workers quit their jobs in October, according to the latest Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary.
Fiona Goodall via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Music from the episode

Go Gina SZA
Hot In The Shade Poolside
Fu-Gee-La Fugees, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Wyclef Jean, Pras
One Dance Drake, WizKid, Kyla
So We Won't Forget Khruangbin
Didn't Cha Know Erykah Badu

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:43 PM PST
26:22
3:26 PM PST
32:25
1:40 PM PST
1:50
7:25 AM PST
7:39
2:20 AM PST
9:50
Dec 14, 2021
33:54
Aug 10, 2021
23:59
Taylor Swift unable to shake off copyright lawsuit
Taylor Swift unable to shake off copyright lawsuit
Will wages continue to keep up with inflation?
Will wages continue to keep up with inflation?
Timnit Gebru envisions a future for smart, ethical AI
Marketplace Tech
Timnit Gebru envisions a future for smart, ethical AI
Wednesday's child tax credit payments could be the last
Wednesday's child tax credit payments could be the last