Could this be the start of a new labor movement?
Also: The Weekly Wrap, consumer confidence takes a tumble, and electric car sales keep growing.
Segments From this episode
The Weekly Wrap
Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and the Washington Post’s Heather Long chat with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal about the debt ceiling, infrastructure and more of this week’s economic news.
Consumers’ confidence, spending less buoyant than their job prospects
Inflation is eating away at incomes while the delta variant is discouraging consumers from going out and spending.
With a shutdown averted, federal agencies face budget constraints — and inefficiency
Because lawmakers couldn’t agree on a series of spending bills before Oct. 1, agencies keep running on last year’s budget.
Is a new labor movement brewing?
AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler advocates a revitalized labor movement that expands high-quality jobs and reduces inequality.
Electric vehicles' share of market rapidly growing
More choice in the EV market is among the factors boosting consumer demand.
