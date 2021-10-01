How We SurviveI've Always Wondered ...The Big ReturnEcon Extra Credit with David BrancaccioMake Me Smart Daily

Could this be the start of a new labor movement?
Oct 1, 2021

Could this be the start of a new labor movement?

Also: The Weekly Wrap, consumer confidence takes a tumble, and electric car sales keep growing.

Segments From this episode

The Weekly Wrap

Politico’s Sudeep Reddy and the Washington Post’s Heather Long chat with "Marketplace" host Kai Ryssdal about the debt ceiling, infrastructure and more of this week’s economic news.
Consumers’ confidence, spending less buoyant than their job prospects

by Mitchell Hartman
Oct 1, 2021
Inflation is eating away at incomes while the delta variant is discouraging consumers from going out and spending.
After accounting for inflation, the August consumer spending and income statistics were unimpressive.
Drew Angerer via Getty Images
With a shutdown averted, federal agencies face budget constraints — and inefficiency

by Nancy Marshall-Genzer
Oct 1, 2021
Because lawmakers couldn’t agree on a series of spending bills before Oct. 1, agencies keep running on last year’s budget.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs a bill at the Capitol on Sept. 30 to fund the U.S. government and avoid a federal shutdown.
Mandel Ngan/AFP via Getty Images
Is a new labor movement brewing?

by Kai Ryssdal and Richard Cunningham
Oct 1, 2021
AFL-CIO President Elizabeth Shuler advocates a revitalized labor movement that expands high-quality jobs and reduces inequality.
"What we're seeing out there is a demand for change," says new AFL-CIO President Liz Shuler, shown here speaking at the White House on Sept. 8.
Kevin Dietsch via Getty Images
Electric vehicles' share of market rapidly growing

by Andy Uhler
Oct 1, 2021
More choice in the EV market is among the factors boosting consumer demand.
Tesla EVs charging. The range of electric vehicle models is expanding, and the government is trying to spur the growth of the market.
Patrick T. Fallon/AFP via Getty Images
