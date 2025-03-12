Could economic feelings become fact?
Employee confidence in the future of their workplace fell to a 9-year low. Plus, tariffs, prebiotic soda, grocery prices and potentially toxic wildfire debris.
Food inflation was 0% last month. But people who eat aren't feeling relief.
Costs are still high. And according to the CPI for February, there were lots of price hikes and price drops within the grocery sector.
Tariffs are costing this American company to sacrifice growth opportunities
“So the way these tariffs were implemented, it was designed to tax American companies,” says Todd Adams, president of Sanitube. “China had nothing to do with the payments that I made just last week.”
Employee confidence in February was the lowest in 9 years, survey says
Just 44.4% of workers have a positive business outlook for their employers for the next six months, according to data from Glassdoor.
LA wildfire debris is going to local landfills. Neighbors of one worry it's toxic.
Officials say the toxic stuff is removed first. Residents say there's no way to be sure.
The electric grid's battery capacity expanded 66% last year, and there's more to come
Batteries facilitate the adoption of renewable energy. Their installation costs, as well as the price of lithium, have come way down.
Gen Z drinks “gut pop,” and legacy soda makers are eager to supply it
Health-conscious consumers are shifting from sugary soft drinks to those with dietary fibers, says Laura Cooper of The Wall Street Journal.
