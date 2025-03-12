COVID-19: 5 Years OnTrade War 2.0I've Always Wondered ...

ABOUT SHOW
Could economic feelings become fact?
Mar 12, 2025

Could economic feelings become fact?

Alex Wroblewski/AFP via Getty Images
Employee confidence in the future of their workplace fell to a 9-year low. Plus, tariffs, prebiotic soda, grocery prices and potentially toxic wildfire debris.

Segments From this episode

Food inflation was 0% last month. But people who eat aren't feeling relief.

by Kristin Schwab
Mar 12, 2025
Costs are still high. And according to the CPI for February, there were lots of price hikes and price drops within the grocery sector.
"I think consumer sentiment for food prices right now remains pretty negative," said agricultural economist Ricky Volpe.
Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images
Tariffs are costing this American company to sacrifice growth opportunities

by Nicholas Guiang

“So the way these tariffs were implemented, it was designed to tax American companies,” says Todd Adams, president of Sanitube. “China had nothing to do with the payments that I made just last week.”

Employee confidence in February was the lowest in 9 years, survey says

by Samantha Fields
Mar 12, 2025
Just 44.4% of workers have a positive business outlook for their employers for the next six months, according to data from Glassdoor.
People are increasingly worried about their own job security, Glassdoor found, especially those who work in government. Above, recently laid off federal workers express frustration at the Washington office of Maine Sen. Susan Collins.
Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Los Angeles Wildfires

LA wildfire debris is going to local landfills. Neighbors of one worry it's toxic.

by Caleigh Wells
Mar 12, 2025
Officials say the toxic stuff is removed first. Residents say there's no way to be sure.
Local officials say the waste headed for the Calabasas landfill won't harm public health. Protesting residents living nearby aren't convinced.
Jaysen Stewart/Society of Wolves
The electric grid's battery capacity expanded 66% last year, and there's more to come

by Henry Epp
Mar 12, 2025
Batteries facilitate the adoption of renewable energy. Their installation costs, as well as the price of lithium, have come way down.
Batteries used to store solar and wind power are a small but fast-growing component of energy infrastructure in the United States.
Sandy Huffaker/AFP via Getty Images
Gen Z drinks “gut pop,” and legacy soda makers are eager to supply it

by Kai Ryssdal and Iru Ekpunobi
Mar 12, 2025
Health-conscious consumers are shifting from sugary soft drinks to those with dietary fibers, says Laura Cooper of The Wall Street Journal.
"When you think about prebiotic soda and any perceived health benefits you could get from that digestive health, people are all in on trying it," says Laura Cooper of The Wall Street Journal.
Rob Kim/Getty Images for NYCWFF
Music from the episode

Houseshoes Cheekface
Hot in the Shade Poolside
Panorama Mome
Motherboard Daft Punk
Love Rollercoaster Ohio Players

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer II
Andie Corban Producer I
Sarah Leeson Producer I
Sean McHenry Director & Associate Producer II
Sofia Terenzio Associate Producer I
Jordan Mangi Assistant Digital Producer
Nicholas Guiang Assistant Producer

