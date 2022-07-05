Abortion AccessRussia-Ukraine WarMillion Bazillion AcademyI've Always Wondered ...Make Me Smart Daily

Loading...

0:00
0% played
Support Marketplace
Find Your Local Station
ABOUT SHOW
Could a recession be another nail in the coffin for office space?
Jul 5, 2022

Could a recession be another nail in the coffin for office space?

Share Now on:
Share
HTML EMBED:
COPY
HTML EMBED
Download
If companies are looking for places to cut costs, office space may be a place to look. Plus, inflation's the buzz at a London honey shop.

Segments From this episode

Biden's tariff choice: Cut them in hopes of easing inflation or keep them as leverage against China

by Lily Jamali
Jul 5, 2022
The Treasury secretary and the trade representative disagree on the issue.
President Biden could reportedly make a decision about rolling back tariffs on some Chinese goods as soon as this week. In his Cabinet, opinions on the issue differ.
Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession

by Matt Levin
Jul 5, 2022
If the pandemic didn't convince CEOs to get rid of costly in-person work environments, an economic downturn might do the trick.
Occupancy periods in leasing agreements shortened during the pandemic, which could expand the amount of unused office space in a few years' time.
Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season

by Meghan McCarty Carino
Jul 5, 2022
The aviation industry’s troubles come down to three problems, one analyst says: capacity, captains and cancellations.
Delta Air Lines pilots picket at Los Angeles International Airport on June 30. The airline industry has been struggling with staffing shortages as demand soars to near pre-pandemic levels.
Mario Tama/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Even a London honey stall is caught up in Britain's historically high inflation

by Kai Ryssdal and Sean McHenry
Jul 5, 2022
"It's a bit like pushing a boulder up a hill," says London store owner Samantha Wallace.
Bees at an apiary in Italy. "We've actually just had to, for the first time, raise our Italian honey prices," said Samantha Wallace.
Macro Bertorello/AFP via Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

Programs pilot guaranteed income for artists

by Kristin Schwab
Jul 5, 2022
Most guaranteed income programs are geared at disadvantaged populations. These are tied to people's work.
Organizations in New York, San Francisco and St. Paul are piloting guaranteed income programs for artists. Recipients don’t necessarily have to put the funds toward art.
mixetto/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE
A Warmer World

Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries

by Sabri Ben-Achour
Jul 5, 2022
Lower pH water, caused by higher carbon dioxide emissions, can kill baby oysters as they fight for minerals to grow their shells.
Oceans are the most acidic they’ve been in 26,000 years, according to the World Meteorological Organization. That can impact the development of shellfish, like the ones fishermen depend on for income.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
ListenLISTEN
HTML EMBED:
COPY
EMBED EMBED
Share Now on:
SHARE
Subscribe Using:
SUBSCRIBE SUBSCRIBE

The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer

Latest Episodes From Our Shows

4:04 PM PDT
26:00
3:52 PM PDT
27:57
1:43 PM PDT
1:50
7:07 AM PDT
7:44
2:27 AM PDT
7:09
Jun 30, 2022
31:02
7:44 AM PDT
26:25
Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
A Warmer World
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit
Marketplace Morning Report
Judge rules in favor of drug distributors in opioid lawsuit