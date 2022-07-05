Could a recession be another nail in the coffin for office space?
If companies are looking for places to cut costs, office space may be a place to look. Plus, inflation's the buzz at a London honey shop.
Segments From this episode
Biden's tariff choice: Cut them in hopes of easing inflation or keep them as leverage against China
The Treasury secretary and the trade representative disagree on the issue.
Companies have another reason to let go of office space: a potential recession
If the pandemic didn't convince CEOs to get rid of costly in-person work environments, an economic downturn might do the trick.
Staffing shortages are contributing to a chaotic summer air travel season
The aviation industry’s troubles come down to three problems, one analyst says: capacity, captains and cancellations.
Even a London honey stall is caught up in Britain's historically high inflation
"It's a bit like pushing a boulder up a hill," says London store owner Samantha Wallace.
Programs pilot guaranteed income for artists
Most guaranteed income programs are geared at disadvantaged populations. These are tied to people's work.
Ocean acidification raises economic concerns for shellfish hatcheries
Lower pH water, caused by higher carbon dioxide emissions, can kill baby oysters as they fight for minerals to grow their shells.
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Daisy Palacios Senior Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Andie Corban Associate Producer
Richard Cunningham Associate Producer