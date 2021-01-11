UnworkableCOVID-19Make Me Smart DailyFast-Track VaccinesRace and Economy

ABOUT SHOW
Corporate America is standing up to Trump
Jan 11, 2021

Corporate America is standing up to Trump

On today's show: the continuing economic fallout of a failed insurrection. Plus, how economic recovery might look now that COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out.

Segments From this episode

COVID-19

What does the road to economic recovery look like?

by Mitchell Hartman
Jan 11, 2021
It may turn out to be quite bumpy.
A pharmacist receives a COVID-19 vaccine in Florida. Vaccinations will probably free up consumer spending, but it won't be like turning on a light switch, in the words of one expert.
Joe Raedle/Getty Images
COVID-19

Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open

by Erika Beras
Jan 11, 2021
Live music venues have largely gone dark during the pandemic, along with the economies of many historically vibrant music scenes throughout the country.
The closed Roxy nightclub and music venue on the Sunset Strip in West Hollywood, California. With many performance venues shuttered, musicians have fewer opportunities to develop their sound.
Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images
COVID-19

Ford is latest automaker to cut production due to microchip shortage

by Scott Tong
Jan 11, 2021
When the pandemic first hit last spring, auto plants shut down and carmakers curbed semiconductor orders.
The Ford factory in Louisville, Kentucky, in 2017. The plant recently had to shut down due to a shortage of semiconductors.
Bill Pugliano/Getty Images
Why TV revivals are lucrative for networks

by Kristin Schwab
Jan 11, 2021
Reboots of popular shows don't need to be a critical success to be a commercial one.
The original cast of "Sex and the City." The reboot of the hit show won't include the character Samantha, played by Kim Cattrall, second from left.
Paramount Pictures
COVID-19

Britain cuts foreign aid to help pay the cost of COVID-19

by Stephen Beard
Jan 11, 2021
The decision to reduce overseas aid during the nation's economic contraction has provoked outrage, but it has also drawn support .
Chancellor of the Exchequer Rishi Sunak sits beside Prime Minister Boris Johnson during a meeting in July. Sunak supported reducing the U.K.'s foreign aid budget by the equivalent of $600 billion.
Simon Dawson/Getty Images
The team

Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer
