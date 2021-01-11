Jan 11, 2021
Corporate America is standing up to Trump
On today's show: the continuing economic fallout of a failed insurrection. Plus, how economic recovery might look now that COVID-19 vaccines are rolling out.
What does the road to economic recovery look like?
It may turn out to be quite bumpy.
Hundreds of small music venues are struggling to stay open
Live music venues have largely gone dark during the pandemic, along with the economies of many historically vibrant music scenes throughout the country.
Ford is latest automaker to cut production due to microchip shortage
When the pandemic first hit last spring, auto plants shut down and carmakers curbed semiconductor orders.
Why TV revivals are lucrative for networks
Reboots of popular shows don't need to be a critical success to be a commercial one.
Britain cuts foreign aid to help pay the cost of COVID-19
The decision to reduce overseas aid during the nation's economic contraction has provoked outrage, but it has also drawn support .
The team
Nancy Farghalli Executive Producer
Bridget Bodnar Producer
Daisy Palacios Producer
Sean McHenry Associate Producer
Maria Hollenhorst Associate Producer